NCRTC Invites Bids for Commercial Property Development at Sarai Kale Khan

National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on wednesday invited bids for property development at Namo Bharat station in Sarai Kale Khan. Using air-rights development, which utilises the vertical space above existing station tracks and structures, the proposed development offers a buildable area of 21,063 sq. m. According to NCRTC, the project opens up diverse possibilities for mixed-use commercial development, including hotels, co-working spaces, offices, restaurants, retail outlets and other commercial establishments, offering developers and investors an attractive opportunity to create a vibrant commercial destination.

Since its operations began in February 2026, Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat station has consistently recorded some of the highest passenger footfall on the Delhi–Meerut corridor. As per NCRTC, the station sits on the primary axis linking Central Delhi with Ghaziabad, Noida and Faridabad, placing it directly on the path of the region's busiest daily commuter flows. Serving as the originating station of the Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, it also provides seamless connectivity with the Delhi Metro Pink Line, Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station and the Vir Haqiqat Rai Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT). The road access via the Ring Road, DND Flyway and Delhi- Meerut Expressway further strengthens its reach. In the future, this station will also serve as the originating point for the other two proposed priority Namo Bharat corridors of Phase I, i.e. Delhi–Gurugram–Behror and Delhi–Panipat–Karnal. This interconnected network will bring lakhs of daily passengers, via several public transit modes, from across South Delhi, East Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and beyond to the station.

NCRTC further mentioned that the proposed development also holds the potential to transform the way passengers experience this major transit hub. With a diverse mix of daily commuters, transit passengers and long-distance travellers passing through Sarai Kale Khan, the integrated mixed-use development will bring a range of everyday conveniences and facilities within easy reach of passengers. NCRTC also said that whether it is shopping, dining, accessing business facilities or other essential services, passengers will be able to make the most of their time at the station, with the availability of multiple amenities and without having to make separate trips. By integrating commercial activities with public transport infrastructure, the development will enhance passenger convenience, encourage greater use of public transport and contribute to more seamless and efficient urban mobility. Rather than functioning as an isolated shopping complex, the proposed development is designed as an extension of the elevated station environment. The commercial space will be developed using air rights above the station infrastructure and integrated directly into the station precinct. Situated near the Yamuna River corridor, the site enjoys open surroundings and high visibility from major arterial roads. Aligned with Delhi's Master Plan (MPD-2047), the development will also incorporate green features such as renewable energy systems and rainwater harvesting. For businesses and real estate developers, this project presents a compelling first-mover opportunity, with the advantage of high footfall and visibility, said NCRTC. Interested bidders may participate through the e-tendering process. Detailed information regarding the tender, eligibility criteria, terms and conditions, and prescribed timelines is available on NCRTC's official website, ncrtc, and on the CPP Portal, gov.