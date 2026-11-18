India Water Foundation Leads Climate Resilience Dialogue at COP31

At the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), India Water Foundation (IWF) convened a High-Level Policy Dialogue on“Multistakeholder Partnerships for Climate Adaptation and Resilience via Water Transversality” at Side Event Room 8, Bergama, Blue Zone, Antalya, Turkiye, according to an official press release. The dialogue was held on Monday and emphasised that climate resilience requires coordinated policies, aligned investments, shared knowledge and partnerships capable of translating commitments into measurable outcomes.

Opening the dialogue, Arvind Kumar, President, India Water Foundation, advocated making water conservation economically rewarding through innovative instruments such as Water Credits, incentivising verified water savings and ecosystem restoration, the press release noted. Conrad K. Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya, in a joint video address with the Chief Secretary, Government of Meghalaya, highlighted the state's comprehensive water policy, interdepartmental coordination, landscape-based planning, indigenous knowledge and community participation as essential pillars of climate resilience.

Loïc Fauchon, President, World Water Council, called for integrated planning, innovation and financing, with meaningful participation of vulnerable communities. Deger Saygin, Team Lead and Senior Policy Analyst, OECD Environment Directorate, emphasised assessing water-related investments through their ability to reduce interconnected risks rather than transfer them across sectors.

Satya S. Tripathi, Secretary-General, Global Alliance for a Sustainable Planet, highlighted the growing water footprint of artificial intelligence and data centres, advocating partnerships between technology companies and farming communities to incentivise conservation, as the press release highlighted. Eric Tardieu, Director General, International Office for Water; Secretary-General, International Network of Basin Organizations; and Vice President, World Water Council, stressed inclusive basin governance, integrated information systems, real-time monitoring and AI-enabled early-warning mechanisms.

Saroj Kumar Jha, Global Director, Water Global Practice, The World Bank, underlined that“good water management is good climate adaptation”. Sonja Koeppel, Secretary to the Water Convention, UNECE, called for stronger transboundary cooperation through shared data, coordinated planning and joint financing. Rabi Mohtar, TEES Endowed Professor, Texas A & M University, and Founding Director, Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute, explained how Water Transversality extends Integrated Water Resources Management by bringing traditionally disconnected sectors and stakeholders into water-related decisions.

Sara Castro-Hallgren, Senior Manager, International Policy and Processes, SIWI, emphasised connecting hydrological data and conservation indicators with investment decisions, while Mikiko Tanaka, Director and Head, ESCAP Subregional Office for South and South-West Asia, highlighted regional vulnerabilities and the need for scientific monitoring, satellite-based information and early-warning systems. Madhushree Chatterjee, Secretary, UN-Water, and Chief, Natural Resources and Interlinkages Branch, UNDESA, advocated recognising communities, women, youth and indigenous peoples as co-designers of adaptation. Chitembo Kawimbe Chunga, Head of Adaptation, Climate Investment Funds, called for climate finance aligned with interconnected risks.

Concluding the dialogue, Shweta Tyagi, Chief Functionary, India Water Foundation, who moderated the session, called for a shared water–climate–urban–ecosystem framework and operational partnerships supported by transparent indicators, open data, scientific solutions and continuous monitoring, the press release noted. The dialogue identified five interconnected priorities: cross-sectoral policy coherence; integrated financing; convergence of nature-based solutions and resilient infrastructure; stronger data, knowledge and early-warning systems; and meaningful community participation. All speakers acknowledged India's approach to Water Transversality, recognising its relevance as a framework for addressing interconnected climate and development challenges. They collectively appreciated India Water Foundation for conceptualising and advancing this model, underscoring its potential to bridge sectoral divides and strengthen multi-stakeholder cooperation. The dialogue thus reinforced Water Transversality as an actionable framework for converting collective commitments into measurable outcomes in climate adaptation, water security and ecosystem resilience.