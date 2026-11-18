BJP Condemns Rahul Gandhi For Baseless Remarks at Columbia University

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday condemned Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks on the Indian economy at Columbia University as "baseless, false, and anti-India". Addressing the media at a press conference in New Delhi, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia asserted that Gandhi's foreign statements are part of a deliberate effort to defame the nation on international platforms. He stated that the comments have left citizens feeling ashamed, contrasting Gandhi's criticism with India's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership over the years.

"Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition, during his foreign visit to the United States, made baseless remarks, false statements and unfounded allegations at Columbia University as part of a deliberate conspiracy to malign India. The entire nation is embarrassed by his conduct," he said. He added, "Whenever he goes to foreign soil, he makes false statements, and his intention is solely one. The intention is to deal a blow to India's progress, and to weaken the strong international image that India is building."

Bhatia labelled Gandhi as the 'Mir Jafar of India', adding that his statements are "venomous." He further accused Gandhi of acting against national interests while holding a constitutional office. "People say Rahul Gandhi makes childish antics and that he is immature. See, that he is immature is something everyone knows. But when such venomous words are spoken by Rahul Gandhi from foreign soil while holding the position of Leader of the Opposition, it reveals that he is anti-India. He is a cunning person, and he is India's Mir Jafar," he said.

He alleged a recurring pattern of the Lok Sabha LoP ahead of crucial parliamentary sessions, specifically pointing to the upcoming winter session. Bhatia questioned whether Gandhi travels abroad to seek direction from foreign entities, referencing past interactions and meetings with international figures. "Whenever a parliament session is about to be held-the winter session is coming up now-even before that, whenever a parliament session occurs, Rahul Gandhi invariably goes to foreign soil. Does he go so that he can receive guidance from his foreign masters? We had shared pictures with you: in America, he is asking "George Soros uncle" how to weaken India. Earlier, he met Ilhan Omar, a leader in America who says that Kashmir is not an integral part of India," he asserted.

Further sharpening the criticism, the BJP national spokesperson termed Rahul Gandhi as a 'habitual offender ', who has an intention of destabilising the central government. "And I say this with great responsibility: he is a habitual offender. He will repeatedly go abroad, make baseless allegations, and defame India. He wants the stable government that has been in India for 12 years to lose its stability," he said.

The remarks come after Gandhi at Columbia University said that India is allegedly undergoing an economic crisis due to "massive" unemployment and deep-rooted concerns regarding the country's education system. "The blunt thing is that India is sitting on an economic disaster. That's the reality. One can brush it aside, the media can brush it aside, but India's got a massive unemployment problem. India's got a massive problem with its education system," he said.

Gandhi asserted that a section of the youth expressing frustration with the current state of affairs belonged to middle-class families and had received formal education. He said the underlying reason for the frustration among young people was that they did not see a future for themselves.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to the United States, where he featured in an academic engagement before students and faculty at Columbia University in New York. He is also scheduled to visit the University of Chicago today (November 18).