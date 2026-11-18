Trump Touts Biggest-Ever Philippines Trade Deal, Offers No Details
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Washington and Manila have struck a major bilateral trade agreement, and said the two allies are also expanding their defense cooperation.
“We’ve just consummated a very big trade deal, the biggest trade deal we’ve ever made, by far, and it’s a fair deal for both countries,” Trump said during a state lunch hosted by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos at Malacanang Palace in Manila.
Trump said the pact came together “very quickly,” though he gave no figures on tariff rates, sector concessions or investment, and no timeline for signing or implementation.
Manila is pushing for relief from the 12.5% US tariff on Philippine goods. The rate was imposed in July over the country’s alleged failure to curb imports made with forced labor.
Trump also called the US-Philippines alliance stronger than ever as security concerns mount across the Indo-Pacific.
Data from the Office of the US Trade Representative, which oversees US trade policy, put total US goods and services trade with the Philippines at an estimated $40.9 billion in 2025. That is up 10.9%, or $4 billion, from 2024. The US goods trade deficit with Manila widened 73.6%, or $3.6 billion, to $8.5 billion. The services trade deficit narrowed 8.6%, or $333 million, to $3.6 billion.
Turning the page on a rocky past
Earlier, at a bilateral meeting with Marcos on the sidelines of the ASEAN-China Summit in Manila, Trump said relations between the two countries had been strained under previous administrations but that they now work closely together.
“We’ve been your ally, and then you had some moments where that alliance wasn’t very good during a couple of administrations ago. It was not a very good alliance, but our alliance has never been better,” Trump said.
He cast expanded defense cooperation as a central pillar of the relationship, saying Washington is working with Manila to strengthen regional security arrangements.
“Working with President Marcos, we’re also expanding our defense cooperation, which has always been a key pillar of security for this part of the world,” Trump said.
Trump also pointed to energy opportunities. He cited American oil and natural gas production and a proposed major pipeline in Alaska meant to export energy to allies across the Pacific.
“The United States is now the world’s leading producer of oil and natural gas by a lot, and we’ve just announced a major new pipeline in Alaska to export affordable, abundant supplies of energy to our allies and friends across the Pacific,” he said.
Trump called the Philippines a natural potential partner in the initiative and said the two governments were already in discussions.
“The Philippines would be a very natural partner in this effort. We’re working on that,”
On nuclear power, Trump predicted the two countries are “going to probably do something very big.”
“We’re very much into nuclear now that it’s safe, powerful, and safe, and inexpensive,” he added.
Echoes of history
At the palace reception, Trump traced US-Philippine ties from former US Presidents William Howard Taft and Dwight D. Eisenhower to World War II battles at Bataan and Corregidor.
He noted that Philippine Commonwealth President Manuel L. Quezon gave US Gen. Douglas MacArthur a gold baton and the rank of field marshal in the Philippine Army at the same palace in 1936. Trump then jokingly asked Marcos for the same honor: “I’d like to have you do that to me, if you don’t mind. ... I mean, why the hell shouldn’t I get that?”
Trump also told reporters he was “not concerned” about the South China Sea.
On Iran, he said the US was “doing very well in Iran, to put it mildly.”
“We’ve just consummated a very big trade deal, the biggest trade deal we’ve ever made, by far, and it’s a fair deal for both countries,” Trump said during a state lunch hosted by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos at Malacanang Palace in Manila.
Trump said the pact came together “very quickly,” though he gave no figures on tariff rates, sector concessions or investment, and no timeline for signing or implementation.
Manila is pushing for relief from the 12.5% US tariff on Philippine goods. The rate was imposed in July over the country’s alleged failure to curb imports made with forced labor.
Trump also called the US-Philippines alliance stronger than ever as security concerns mount across the Indo-Pacific.
Data from the Office of the US Trade Representative, which oversees US trade policy, put total US goods and services trade with the Philippines at an estimated $40.9 billion in 2025. That is up 10.9%, or $4 billion, from 2024. The US goods trade deficit with Manila widened 73.6%, or $3.6 billion, to $8.5 billion. The services trade deficit narrowed 8.6%, or $333 million, to $3.6 billion.
Turning the page on a rocky past
Earlier, at a bilateral meeting with Marcos on the sidelines of the ASEAN-China Summit in Manila, Trump said relations between the two countries had been strained under previous administrations but that they now work closely together.
“We’ve been your ally, and then you had some moments where that alliance wasn’t very good during a couple of administrations ago. It was not a very good alliance, but our alliance has never been better,” Trump said.
He cast expanded defense cooperation as a central pillar of the relationship, saying Washington is working with Manila to strengthen regional security arrangements.
“Working with President Marcos, we’re also expanding our defense cooperation, which has always been a key pillar of security for this part of the world,” Trump said.
Trump also pointed to energy opportunities. He cited American oil and natural gas production and a proposed major pipeline in Alaska meant to export energy to allies across the Pacific.
“The United States is now the world’s leading producer of oil and natural gas by a lot, and we’ve just announced a major new pipeline in Alaska to export affordable, abundant supplies of energy to our allies and friends across the Pacific,” he said.
Trump called the Philippines a natural potential partner in the initiative and said the two governments were already in discussions.
“The Philippines would be a very natural partner in this effort. We’re working on that,”
On nuclear power, Trump predicted the two countries are “going to probably do something very big.”
“We’re very much into nuclear now that it’s safe, powerful, and safe, and inexpensive,” he added.
Echoes of history
At the palace reception, Trump traced US-Philippine ties from former US Presidents William Howard Taft and Dwight D. Eisenhower to World War II battles at Bataan and Corregidor.
He noted that Philippine Commonwealth President Manuel L. Quezon gave US Gen. Douglas MacArthur a gold baton and the rank of field marshal in the Philippine Army at the same palace in 1936. Trump then jokingly asked Marcos for the same honor: “I’d like to have you do that to me, if you don’t mind. ... I mean, why the hell shouldn’t I get that?”
Trump also told reporters he was “not concerned” about the South China Sea.
On Iran, he said the US was “doing very well in Iran, to put it mildly.”
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