US Investigates Megaspeed Over Suspected Semiconductor Export Violations
(MENAFN) The US Departments of Commerce and Justice have confirmed an ongoing criminal investigation into Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed over suspected breaches of American semiconductor export restrictions.
In a joint statement issued Monday, the two agencies said they were working together to establish whether the company had engaged in illegal activities involving controlled chip exports, while seeking to correct what they described as inaccurate information circulating in media reports.
"The Department of Justice and the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security working together will bring the full extent of the law against Megaspeed for any criminal conduct that may have occurred," the agencies said.
An official account of the investigation revealed that the Commerce Department began examining the company in 2024 after identifying suspicious transactions potentially involving the unauthorized redirection of semiconductor shipments. In May 2025, officials requested Nvidia's records of sales to the company as part of their inquiries.
The following month, Nvidia reportedly added Megaspeed to its internal "no sell" list, preventing further sales to the firm. Around the same time, investigators from the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), the agency responsible for enforcing US export restrictions, carried out an inspection in Singapore alongside local law enforcement authorities.
During the inspection, officials also questioned Alice Huang, who was serving as an executive at the company at the time.
The Justice Department later assumed responsibility for directing the criminal investigation, according to the government agencies.
The joint statement also defended Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick against criticism from several lawmakers and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent concerning the time taken to place Megaspeed on an official export blacklist.
In a joint statement issued Monday, the two agencies said they were working together to establish whether the company had engaged in illegal activities involving controlled chip exports, while seeking to correct what they described as inaccurate information circulating in media reports.
"The Department of Justice and the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security working together will bring the full extent of the law against Megaspeed for any criminal conduct that may have occurred," the agencies said.
An official account of the investigation revealed that the Commerce Department began examining the company in 2024 after identifying suspicious transactions potentially involving the unauthorized redirection of semiconductor shipments. In May 2025, officials requested Nvidia's records of sales to the company as part of their inquiries.
The following month, Nvidia reportedly added Megaspeed to its internal "no sell" list, preventing further sales to the firm. Around the same time, investigators from the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), the agency responsible for enforcing US export restrictions, carried out an inspection in Singapore alongside local law enforcement authorities.
During the inspection, officials also questioned Alice Huang, who was serving as an executive at the company at the time.
The Justice Department later assumed responsibility for directing the criminal investigation, according to the government agencies.
The joint statement also defended Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick against criticism from several lawmakers and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent concerning the time taken to place Megaspeed on an official export blacklist.
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