Peltola Flips Alaska Senate Seat, Giving Democrats 56-44 Majority
(MENAFN) Mary Peltola, a Democrat, has unseated two-term Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan in Alaska, flipping a Senate seat in a race the Associated Press called Tuesday, two weeks after voters cast their ballots.
Her win gives Democrats a 56-44 Senate majority when the new Congress convenes in January. The party picked up nine Republican-held seats in the Nov. 3 midterm elections.
Peltola cleared the majority threshold under Alaska’s ranked-choice voting system, taking 50.1% of first-choice votes.
A former congresswoman, Peltola became the first Alaska Native elected to Congress in 2022. She will now be the first Alaska Native woman to serve in the Senate. She lost her House seat to Republican Nick Begich in 2024 before launching her Senate bid.
Officials are expected to certify the results on Nov. 25.
‘Alaskans have voted for change’
Peltola claimed victory in a video message. She vowed to put Alaska’s interests first, confront corruption and corporate greed, and tackle rising living costs as she prepares to become the state’s next US senator.
“You have made your voices heard, and it’s clear that the status quo in DC cannot go on any longer. Alaskans have voted for change, and I’m so honored to be your next US senator,” Peltola said in a video message.
Her agenda for the incoming term centers on fighting corruption and corporate greed, bringing down consumer prices and fuel costs, and expanding affordable housing.
Peltola pledged to work with Alaskans throughout her six-year term. “I’ll work relentlessly to serve the interests of Alaska, and I’ll be guided by your voices every step of the way,” she said.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also weighed in Tuesday, calling the result “unimaginable” just months ago. He said few had expected Democrats to reach even 51 seats at the start of the election cycle.
“56 seats was an unimaginable result even just a few months ago. Most people didn’t think 51 Democratic Senate seats was a possibility at the beginning of this cycle,” Schumer said on X.
Schumer argued that a 56-seat majority gives Democrats a chance to build a lasting Senate control and push through legislative changes aimed at improving Americans’ lives.
Her win gives Democrats a 56-44 Senate majority when the new Congress convenes in January. The party picked up nine Republican-held seats in the Nov. 3 midterm elections.
Peltola cleared the majority threshold under Alaska’s ranked-choice voting system, taking 50.1% of first-choice votes.
A former congresswoman, Peltola became the first Alaska Native elected to Congress in 2022. She will now be the first Alaska Native woman to serve in the Senate. She lost her House seat to Republican Nick Begich in 2024 before launching her Senate bid.
Officials are expected to certify the results on Nov. 25.
‘Alaskans have voted for change’
Peltola claimed victory in a video message. She vowed to put Alaska’s interests first, confront corruption and corporate greed, and tackle rising living costs as she prepares to become the state’s next US senator.
“You have made your voices heard, and it’s clear that the status quo in DC cannot go on any longer. Alaskans have voted for change, and I’m so honored to be your next US senator,” Peltola said in a video message.
Her agenda for the incoming term centers on fighting corruption and corporate greed, bringing down consumer prices and fuel costs, and expanding affordable housing.
Peltola pledged to work with Alaskans throughout her six-year term. “I’ll work relentlessly to serve the interests of Alaska, and I’ll be guided by your voices every step of the way,” she said.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also weighed in Tuesday, calling the result “unimaginable” just months ago. He said few had expected Democrats to reach even 51 seats at the start of the election cycle.
“56 seats was an unimaginable result even just a few months ago. Most people didn’t think 51 Democratic Senate seats was a possibility at the beginning of this cycle,” Schumer said on X.
Schumer argued that a 56-seat majority gives Democrats a chance to build a lasting Senate control and push through legislative changes aimed at improving Americans’ lives.
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