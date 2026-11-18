ASEAN Expands Regional Dialogue with Global Partners at Manila Summit
(MENAFN) The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) convened its 21st East Asia Summit (EAS) in Manila on Tuesday, bringing together member states and eight international partners to address regional security, economic challenges and expanding geopolitical uncertainties.
The gathering included representatives from ASEAN countries alongside Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the United States.
Opening the meeting, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who holds this year's ASEAN chairmanship, highlighted the increasingly complex international environment as the summit entered its third decade. He pointed to intensifying geopolitical rivalries, conflicts affecting energy supplies, food distribution and international trade, alongside accelerating technological developments and mounting climate-related risks.
Marcos emphasized that participating countries possessed substantial economic resources, technological expertise, institutional knowledge and human capital that could contribute to building a “more stable, resilient and prosperous” region.
He called on member states and their partners to strengthen ASEAN's central role in regional affairs, translate existing partnerships into practical initiatives and broaden international cooperation while upholding international law.
The Philippine president also stressed the importance of coordinated regional action against online fraud and associated criminal activities, urging governments to improve information-sharing and cooperation across borders.
“The peace, prosperity and well-being of our peoples are increasingly bound together,” Marcos said, emphasizing that maintaining regional security and protecting interconnected trade networks, energy supplies, infrastructure and supply chains were common priorities.
He further highlighted the value of cross-border partnerships in safeguarding communities and improving the ability of societies throughout the region to respond to emerging threats and disruptions.
The gathering included representatives from ASEAN countries alongside Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the United States.
Opening the meeting, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who holds this year's ASEAN chairmanship, highlighted the increasingly complex international environment as the summit entered its third decade. He pointed to intensifying geopolitical rivalries, conflicts affecting energy supplies, food distribution and international trade, alongside accelerating technological developments and mounting climate-related risks.
Marcos emphasized that participating countries possessed substantial economic resources, technological expertise, institutional knowledge and human capital that could contribute to building a “more stable, resilient and prosperous” region.
He called on member states and their partners to strengthen ASEAN's central role in regional affairs, translate existing partnerships into practical initiatives and broaden international cooperation while upholding international law.
The Philippine president also stressed the importance of coordinated regional action against online fraud and associated criminal activities, urging governments to improve information-sharing and cooperation across borders.
“The peace, prosperity and well-being of our peoples are increasingly bound together,” Marcos said, emphasizing that maintaining regional security and protecting interconnected trade networks, energy supplies, infrastructure and supply chains were common priorities.
He further highlighted the value of cross-border partnerships in safeguarding communities and improving the ability of societies throughout the region to respond to emerging threats and disruptions.
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