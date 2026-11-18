Cyberattack Exposes Users of Major Websites to Malicious Code
(MENAFN) A cybersecurity incident involving a compromised third-party web service exposed visitors to the websites of 178 prominent organizations to malicious code capable of stealing sensitive information, including customers of Zoom, the BBC, CNN, HSBC and IKEA, according to cybersecurity company Report URI.
The attack, identified on Monday, involved harmful JavaScript distributed through the Optimizely Web experimentation platform, affecting numerous internationally recognized companies and digital services.
Other organizations reportedly impacted by the incident included Salesforce, GitLab, Equifax, Air France-KLM, cryptocurrency hardware wallet manufacturer Ledger and streaming platform Peacock, Report URI said in a statement on Tuesday.
The malicious software contained several functions designed to compromise users' financial and personal information. These included capturing payment card credentials, replacing legitimate cryptocurrency wallet addresses with accounts controlled by attackers, and collecting browser cookies and screenshots.
The security threat also extended to Apple mobile devices. According to the cybersecurity report, the injected code delivered two iOS exploitation toolkits, identified as Coruna and DarkSword, targeting users of iPhones and iPads.
The report further confirmed that cryptocurrency transactions had already been verified, providing evidence that attackers had successfully stolen digital assets through the operation.
Security teams moved quickly to eliminate the compromised code after discovering the breach. By 21:52 UTC on Monday, malicious scripts remained in just one of the 188 affected snippets, compared with 169 detected at 20:56 UTC, indicating a substantial decline in the spread of the harmful content.
The attack, identified on Monday, involved harmful JavaScript distributed through the Optimizely Web experimentation platform, affecting numerous internationally recognized companies and digital services.
Other organizations reportedly impacted by the incident included Salesforce, GitLab, Equifax, Air France-KLM, cryptocurrency hardware wallet manufacturer Ledger and streaming platform Peacock, Report URI said in a statement on Tuesday.
The malicious software contained several functions designed to compromise users' financial and personal information. These included capturing payment card credentials, replacing legitimate cryptocurrency wallet addresses with accounts controlled by attackers, and collecting browser cookies and screenshots.
The security threat also extended to Apple mobile devices. According to the cybersecurity report, the injected code delivered two iOS exploitation toolkits, identified as Coruna and DarkSword, targeting users of iPhones and iPads.
The report further confirmed that cryptocurrency transactions had already been verified, providing evidence that attackers had successfully stolen digital assets through the operation.
Security teams moved quickly to eliminate the compromised code after discovering the breach. By 21:52 UTC on Monday, malicious scripts remained in just one of the 188 affected snippets, compared with 169 detected at 20:56 UTC, indicating a substantial decline in the spread of the harmful content.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment