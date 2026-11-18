Guinea Endorses COP31 Draft Decision Amid Unresolved Issues
(MENAFN) Guinea has expressed support for the preliminary decision proposed by the COP31 presidency but stressed that further negotiations are necessary to settle several unresolved issues, a Guinean representative said on the sidelines of the UN climate conference in Antalya, Türkiye.
“There’s still some things that need to be worked out, some details that need to be worked out. But I’ll say on a larger scale, there is a general consensus that this is the right way to go,” he said.
The representative confirmed that Guinea supported the proposed objective of raising electricity's contribution to global final energy consumption to 35% by 2035. However, he cautioned that insufficient access to financial resources and technical assistance for vulnerable African nations could undermine efforts to achieve the target.
“A lot of times the challenge is really getting the support that Africa needs because you know when the whole thing was set out, the least influential countries were supposed to get some sort of technical support, financial support, and also capacity building,” he said.
He explained that much of the assistance previously pledged to developing and vulnerable countries had not yet been delivered, identifying the gap between commitments and actual support as a persistent challenge. Nevertheless, he observed that some progress was beginning to emerge.
The delegate also pointed to a broader problem involving the implementation of international climate agreements, arguing that negotiations frequently produce declarations without sufficient practical measures to translate them into results.
“I would say that the obstacle still comes back to engagement, and a lot of the things that we do, particularly when we draft this sort of consensus, end up in just talks, and we don’t have the real actions backing it up,” he said, emphasizing that governments must honor their commitments through concrete action.
“There’s still some things that need to be worked out, some details that need to be worked out. But I’ll say on a larger scale, there is a general consensus that this is the right way to go,” he said.
The representative confirmed that Guinea supported the proposed objective of raising electricity's contribution to global final energy consumption to 35% by 2035. However, he cautioned that insufficient access to financial resources and technical assistance for vulnerable African nations could undermine efforts to achieve the target.
“A lot of times the challenge is really getting the support that Africa needs because you know when the whole thing was set out, the least influential countries were supposed to get some sort of technical support, financial support, and also capacity building,” he said.
He explained that much of the assistance previously pledged to developing and vulnerable countries had not yet been delivered, identifying the gap between commitments and actual support as a persistent challenge. Nevertheless, he observed that some progress was beginning to emerge.
The delegate also pointed to a broader problem involving the implementation of international climate agreements, arguing that negotiations frequently produce declarations without sufficient practical measures to translate them into results.
“I would say that the obstacle still comes back to engagement, and a lot of the things that we do, particularly when we draft this sort of consensus, end up in just talks, and we don’t have the real actions backing it up,” he said, emphasizing that governments must honor their commitments through concrete action.
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