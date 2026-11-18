MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The third Ashgabat Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE PA) has brought together parliamentarians and international representatives to discuss neutrality, international law and global security challenges.

The two-day conference opened in Ashgabat on November 17 and was organized by the Mejlis of Turkmenistan in cooperation with the OSCE, the Turkmen government press service reported.

Participants included heads of parliaments from OSCE participating States, OSCE PA President Mykyta Poturaiev, OSCE PA Secretary General Roberto Montella and representatives of international organizations.

The first session, titled "Sovereign Equality and Common Principles: Parliamentary Diplomacy in Upholding International Law," focused on the role of parliamentary dialogue in strengthening international cooperation and the implementation of international legal instruments.

Turkmenistan emphasized the need to strengthen international law, improve the international legal framework and enhance the implementation of United Nations conventions, treaties, agreements and other multilateral documents.

The Turkmen side also highlighted the UN General Assembly resolution declaring 2028 the International Year of International Law, adopted at Turkmenistan's initiative. The initiative is intended to promote the principles of the UN Charter, raise legal awareness and reinforce commitments to the peaceful settlement of conflicts.

The Ashgabat Conference series was launched in 2023 to provide a platform for discussing the role of neutral states in promoting security and international dialogue.

The conference's November 18 sessions are dedicated to environmental security, climate resilience, disaster prevention and the implications of technological development for international law and parliamentary governance.