MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)NDR Auto Components has signed a joint venture agreement with South Korean company DYA Co. Ltd. to establish a business focused on designing, manufacturing and supplying passenger car seats in India. The proposed venture will primarily serve Kia India and Hyundai India.

Under the agreement executed on November 17, NDR Auto Components will hold a 51% stake in the new company, while DYA will own the remaining 49%.

The initial equity investment in the proposed joint venture is ₹10 crore.

Manufacturing partnership targets Indian automakers

The joint venture is intended to combine NDR Auto Components' existing presence in the Indian automotive supply chain with DYA's expertise in passenger car seating systems.

The companies plan to establish the venture in India, where it will manufacture and supply seats primarily for vehicles produced by Kia India and Hyundai India.

The arrangement is structured to give NDR a majority ownership position. Once incorporated, the new entity will become a subsidiary of NDR Auto Components.

The agreement follows an earlier board approval on November 4, when the company disclosed its intention to enter into the partnership.

Why the partnership matters

Automotive component manufacturers are increasingly working with specialised international suppliers to expand product capabilities and meet the requirements of vehicle manufacturers.

Seating systems are an important part of vehicle production, involving structural design, materials, comfort, safety and manufacturing consistency. A dedicated joint venture could give the partners a platform to serve existing automotive customers while developing additional business opportunities.

For DYA, the partnership provides an entry point into India's passenger vehicle supply chain through an established local partner. For NDR, it adds another area of manufacturing activity and strengthens its relationship with major automakers operating in the country.

What investors will monitor

The announcement confirms the execution of the joint venture agreement, but the new company will still need to complete incorporation and establish its operating capabilities.

Investors will look for further disclosures covering manufacturing capacity, customer supply arrangements, production timelines and capital expenditure.

The commercial contribution will depend on the scale of orders from Kia India and Hyundai India, as well as the partners' ability to establish production efficiently.

The venture is a relatively early-stage development, so its financial impact will become clearer as the business moves from agreement execution to actual manufacturing and deliveries.