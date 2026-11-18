(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reykjavík, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

(" Amaroq " or the“ Company” ) PDMR Transaction 18 November 2026 - Amaroq Ltd. (LSE and NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ, OTCQX: AMRQF), an independent mine development company focused on unlocking Greenland's mineral potential, announces that it has been notified of the purchase of 54,700 common shares of no par value in the Company by Annette Pia Brøndholt Sørensen, a Non-Executive Director. Further details of the transaction are set out below. DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM

FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY

AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Annette Pia Brøndholt Sørensen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Amaroq Ltd. b) LEI 213800Q21S5JQ6WKCE70 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument; Identification code Common shares of no par value in Amaroq Ltd.

ISIN: CA02311U1030 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of common shares of no par value in Amaroq Ltd. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s): 102.859p

Volume(s): 54,700 d) Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume;

Average price

54,700

102.859p e) Date of the transaction(s) 16 November 2026 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Enquiries:

Amaroq Ltd. C/O

Ed Westropp, Chief Corporate Development and Strategy Officer

+44 (0)7385 755711

...

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Corporate Broker)

James Asensio

Rory Blundell

Harry Rees

+44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Citigroup Global Markets (Corporate Broker)

Andrew Miller-Jones

David Herring

+44 (0) 207 986 3463

Panmure Liberum Limited (Corporate Broker)

Scott Mathieson

Piers Shimwell

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Camarco (Financial PR)

Elfie Harkell

Rebecca Waterworth

Charlie Ramos

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Further Information:

About Amaroq

Amaroq's focus is the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of gold and strategic metals in Greenland. The Company's principal asset is the 100% owned and operated, producing Nalunaq Gold mine.

Amaroq's significant exploration portfolio includes opportunities in gold, copper, nickel, and rare earth elements across South Greenland as well as zinc, lead, silver, germanium and gallium at its West Greenland Hub centred on the past-producing zinc-lead-silver mine at Maarmorilik and the nearby Kangerluarsuk exploration licence, and the Minturn Iron Oxide Copper Gold prospect in northwest Greenland. The Company's strategy is to unlock the resource potential in Greenland through the continued exploration and development of its wider portfolio, while building a responsible, full-cycle mining company, including through its Suliaq subsidiary, which provides mining services and logistics capabilities for Greenland's developing mining sector, and Imeq ApS, Greenland's first private hydroelectric project.

The Company is listed on the LSE Main Market and Nasdaq Iceland Main Market under the ticker AMRQ, and on OTCQX under AMRQF.