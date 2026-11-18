Transaction In Own Shares
|Date of Purchase
|Highest price paid
|Lowest price paid
|Volume-weighted average price
|# of Shares Acquired
|11/12/2026
|13.93
|13.795
|13.867
|185,285
|11/13/2026
|13.89
|13.72
|13.8692
|185,285
Aggregated Information
|Aggregate Number of Shares Purchased:
|370,570
|Lowest Price Paid per Share (USD):
|13.72
|Highest Price Paid per Share (USD):
|13.93
|Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Share (USD):
|13.8681
Following the cancellation of the Shares, Diversified will have 69,752,072 shares of common stock, in issue and no shares of common stock are held in treasury. This figure of 69,752,072 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), the table below contains aggregated information per trading day and trading venue, on the trades made by Mizuho Securities USA LLC as part of the buyback program. A full breakdown of the individual trades can be found below.
For further information, please contact:
|Diversified Energy Company
|+1 973 856 2757
|Doug Kris
|...
|Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
About Diversified Energy Company
Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and optimizing cash generating energy assets. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.
|Date
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares acquired
|Daily volume weighted average price paid
|Daily highest price paid per share
|Daily lowest price per share
|Trading Venue
|11/12/2026
|9,327
|$13.86
|$13.93
|$13.81
|ARCX
|11/12/2026
|3,419
|$13.86
|$13.92
|$13.81
|ASPN
|11/12/2026
|4,348
|$13.86
|$13.92
|$13.81
|BAML
|11/12/2026
|5,471
|$13.86
|$13.93
|$13.81
|BATS
|11/12/2026
|4,000
|$13.87
|$13.93
|$13.82
|BATY
|11/12/2026
|538
|$13.81
|$13.81
|$13.81
|CDED
|11/12/2026
|2,109
|$13.87
|$13.93
|$13.81
|EDGA
|11/12/2026
|1,628
|$13.85
|$13.91
|$13.81
|EDGX
|11/12/2026
|100
|$13.83
|$13.83
|$13.83
|EPRL
|11/12/2026
|109,122
|$13.87
|$13.93
|$13.80
|IEXG
|11/12/2026
|632
|$13.90
|$13.93
|$13.83
|JPMX
|11/12/2026
|506
|$13.85
|$13.87
|$13.83
|JSJX
|11/12/2026
|109
|$13.84
|$13.87
|$13.81
|LEVL
|11/12/2026
|1,359
|$13.85
|$13.93
|$13.81
|MEMX
|11/12/2026
|1,104
|$13.88
|$13.93
|$13.83
|SGMT
|11/12/2026
|195
|$13.83
|$13.83
|$13.83
|TXSE
|11/12/2026
|3,964
|$13.87
|$13.93
|$13.81
|UBSA
|11/12/2026
|3,300
|$13.86
|$13.93
|$13.81
|XBOS
|11/12/2026
|18
|$13.92
|$13.93
|$13.91
|XCHI
|11/12/2026
|743
|$13.85
|$13.93
|$13.80
|XCIS
|11/12/2026
|17,003
|$13.86
|$13.93
|$13.80
|XNAS
|11/12/2026
|16,290
|$13.86
|$13.93
|$13.81
|XNYS
|NYSE
|USD
|$13.8670
|185,285
|Date
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares acquired
|Daily volume weighted average price paid
|Daily highest price paid per share
|Daily lowest price per share
|Trading Venue
|11/13/2026
|1,370
|$13.88
|$13.89
|$13.88
|ARCD
|11/13/2026
|78,346
|$13.87
|$13.89
|$13.81
|ARCX
|11/13/2026
|500
|$13.88
|$13.88
|$13.88
|BAML
|11/13/2026
|68,064
|$13.86
|$13.89
|$13.72
|BATS
|11/13/2026
|100
|$13.88
|$13.88
|$13.88
|BATY
|11/13/2026
|200
|$13.88
|$13.88
|$13.88
|BNPC
|11/13/2026
|820
|$13.88
|$13.88
|$13.88
|EDGA
|11/13/2026
|3,802
|$13.88
|$13.89
|$13.85
|EDGX
|11/13/2026
|2,799
|$13.88
|$13.88
|$13.87
|EPRL
|11/13/2026
|200
|$13.88
|$13.88
|$13.88
|ICBX
|11/13/2026
|1,459
|$13.88
|$13.89
|$13.87
|IEXD
|11/13/2026
|1,163
|$13.88
|$13.89
|$13.87
|IEXG
|11/13/2026
|600
|$13.88
|$13.88
|$13.88
|ITGI
|11/13/2026
|700
|$13.88
|$13.89
|$13.88
|LEVL
|11/13/2026
|3,924
|$13.88
|$13.88
|$13.87
|MEMX
|11/13/2026
|100
|$13.88
|$13.88
|$13.88
|ONEC
|11/13/2026
|900
|$13.88
|$13.88
|$13.88
|SGMT
|11/13/2026
|900
|$13.88
|$13.88
|$13.88
|UBSA
|11/13/2026
|600
|$13.88
|$13.88
|$13.88
|VFMI
|11/13/2026
|200
|$13.88
|$13.89
|$13.88
|XBOS
|11/13/2026
|300
|$13.88
|$13.89
|$13.88
|XCHI
|11/13/2026
|100
|$13.88
|$13.88
|$13.88
|XCIS
|11/13/2026
|13,096
|$13.88
|$13.89
|$13.86
|XNAS
|11/13/2026
|5,042
|$13.88
|$13.89
|$13.85
|XNYS
| Trading venue
NYSE
| Currency
USD
|13.8692
|185285
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