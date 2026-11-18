(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY ( "Diversified", or the "Company" ) DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY (NYSE:DEC; LSE:DEC) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback program announced on February 25, 2026 that, during the period between November 12 2026 and November 17 2026, the Company has purchased 370,570 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share of the Company (the "Shares") in the market at a volume-weighted average price of $13.8681 per Share through Mizuho Securities USA LLC (MSUSA). The Shares acquired will, in due course, be cancelled.

Date of Purchase Highest price paid Lowest price paid Volume-weighted average price # of Shares Acquired 11/12/2026 13.93 13.795 13.867 185,285 11/13/2026 13.89 13.72 13.8692 185,285

Aggregated Information

Aggregate Number of Shares Purchased: 370,570 Lowest Price Paid per Share (USD): 13.72 Highest Price Paid per Share (USD): 13.93 Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Share (USD): 13.8681

Following the cancellation of the Shares, Diversified will have 69,752,072 shares of common stock, in issue and no shares of common stock are held in treasury. This figure of 69,752,072 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), the table below contains aggregated information per trading day and trading venue, on the trades made by Mizuho Securities USA LLC as part of the buyback program. A full breakdown of the individual trades can be found below.

For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company +1 973 856 2757 Doug Kris ... Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

About Diversified Energy Company

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and optimizing cash generating energy assets. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.

Date Aggregate number of ordinary shares acquired Daily volume weighted average price paid Daily highest price paid per share Daily lowest price per share Trading Venue 11/12/2026 9,327 $13.86 $13.93 $13.81 ARCX 11/12/2026 3,419 $13.86 $13.92 $13.81 ASPN 11/12/2026 4,348 $13.86 $13.92 $13.81 BAML 11/12/2026 5,471 $13.86 $13.93 $13.81 BATS 11/12/2026 4,000 $13.87 $13.93 $13.82 BATY 11/12/2026 538 $13.81 $13.81 $13.81 CDED 11/12/2026 2,109 $13.87 $13.93 $13.81 EDGA 11/12/2026 1,628 $13.85 $13.91 $13.81 EDGX 11/12/2026 100 $13.83 $13.83 $13.83 EPRL 11/12/2026 109,122 $13.87 $13.93 $13.80 IEXG 11/12/2026 632 $13.90 $13.93 $13.83 JPMX 11/12/2026 506 $13.85 $13.87 $13.83 JSJX 11/12/2026 109 $13.84 $13.87 $13.81 LEVL 11/12/2026 1,359 $13.85 $13.93 $13.81 MEMX 11/12/2026 1,104 $13.88 $13.93 $13.83 SGMT 11/12/2026 195 $13.83 $13.83 $13.83 TXSE 11/12/2026 3,964 $13.87 $13.93 $13.81 UBSA 11/12/2026 3,300 $13.86 $13.93 $13.81 XBOS 11/12/2026 18 $13.92 $13.93 $13.91 XCHI 11/12/2026 743 $13.85 $13.93 $13.80 XCIS 11/12/2026 17,003 $13.86 $13.93 $13.80 XNAS 11/12/2026 16,290 $13.86 $13.93 $13.81 XNYS NYSE USD $13.8670 185,285





Date Aggregate number of ordinary shares acquired Daily volume weighted average price paid Daily highest price paid per share Daily lowest price per share Trading Venue 11/13/2026 1,370 $13.88 $13.89 $13.88 ARCD 11/13/2026 78,346 $13.87 $13.89 $13.81 ARCX 11/13/2026 500 $13.88 $13.88 $13.88 BAML 11/13/2026 68,064 $13.86 $13.89 $13.72 BATS 11/13/2026 100 $13.88 $13.88 $13.88 BATY 11/13/2026 200 $13.88 $13.88 $13.88 BNPC 11/13/2026 820 $13.88 $13.88 $13.88 EDGA 11/13/2026 3,802 $13.88 $13.89 $13.85 EDGX 11/13/2026 2,799 $13.88 $13.88 $13.87 EPRL 11/13/2026 200 $13.88 $13.88 $13.88 ICBX 11/13/2026 1,459 $13.88 $13.89 $13.87 IEXD 11/13/2026 1,163 $13.88 $13.89 $13.87 IEXG 11/13/2026 600 $13.88 $13.88 $13.88 ITGI 11/13/2026 700 $13.88 $13.89 $13.88 LEVL 11/13/2026 3,924 $13.88 $13.88 $13.87 MEMX 11/13/2026 100 $13.88 $13.88 $13.88 ONEC 11/13/2026 900 $13.88 $13.88 $13.88 SGMT 11/13/2026 900 $13.88 $13.88 $13.88 UBSA 11/13/2026 600 $13.88 $13.88 $13.88 VFMI 11/13/2026 200 $13.88 $13.89 $13.88 XBOS 11/13/2026 300 $13.88 $13.89 $13.88 XCHI 11/13/2026 100 $13.88 $13.88 $13.88 XCIS 11/13/2026 13,096 $13.88 $13.89 $13.86 XNAS 11/13/2026 5,042 $13.88 $13.89 $13.85 XNYS Trading venue

NYSE Currency

USD 13.8692 185285