The popular massage spa based in Michigan is now owned by Elle Huddas, and is offering a Black Friday promotion to celebrate this milestone.

LIVONIA, MI, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LaVida Massage of Livonia, the massage and skin care spa at 30985 Five Mile Rd, is under new ownership. Elle Huddas, a Michigan native, took over the spa from its previous owners on Sept. 14, 2026. To mark the change, the spa is running a Black Friday $100 for $100 gift card offer through the end of 2026, and it has added new skin care lines, men's services and a membership benefits program to its menu.Elle Huddas is the New Owner of LaVida Massage SpaHuddas is a Michigan native and a single mother. She left a 9-to-5 career to pursue her dream of owning a spa, a move that also gives her more time with her son. She became the owner of LaVida Massage of Livonia on Sept. 14, 2026, taking over from the previous owners.Her goal for the first few months is to introduce the spa to more Livonia-area residents and neighboring businesses. The spa continues to offer customized treatments from certified massage therapists in an elegant, yet casual atmosphere.Black Friday $100 for $100 Offer Celebrates the New ChapterThe spa is celebrating the new ownership with a Black Friday $100 for $100 deal. A guest who buys a $100 gift card will receive four $25 vouchers toward services. The vouchers cannot be combined with other promotions or products.The offer is already running and continues through the end of 2026. Black Friday falls on Nov. 27, 2026. The gift card also fits the spa's holiday message: Give the Gift of Relaxation.New Skin Care Lines, Men's Services & Memberships Join the MenuThe new menu adds Eminence Organic Skin Care for its facials. What's more, the spa has also added Gentleman's Services, including beard care and men's facials featuring Captain Fawcett grooming products. A membership benefits program rounds out the changes to the menu.About LaVida Massage of LivoniaLaVida Massage of Livonia is a massage and wellness spa at 30985 Five Mile Rd, Livonia, MI 48154. Certified massage therapists customize each treatment to the guest's needs, with a focus on pain relief and deep relaxation. The spa is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.. More information is available at lavidamassagelivoniami.Media Contact:Elle Huddas(989) 928-8577...

Elle Huddas

LaVida Massage of Livonia

+1 (989) 928-8577

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LaVida Massage of Livonia Under New Ownership as Elle Huddas Takes Over the Spa News Provided By SmartSites November 18, 2026, 06:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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