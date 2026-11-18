MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Owners describe their business, review the pages generated by AI and request changes through chat. Hosting is included.

SOSNOWIEC, POLAND, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PageCaptain has launched an AI website builder for small business owners who want to make their own website without hiring a developer. It costs $23 per month, including hosting, and lets owners build and edit pages by describing what they need.The company is seeking customers who would otherwise consider a web design agency. With agency projects available at $3,000 or more, an owner who needs service descriptions, photographs and a contact form may decide to do the work themselves. PageCaptain gives them the software to do that.To get started, an owner describes the business: what it does, where it operates and who its customers are. They can also add photographs or a document. The builder suggests which pages to include, then generates the site after the owner has reviewed the plan.Changes are made through a chat. A salon owner could ask for a new price list; a builder could add a page about kitchen renovations. The owner checks the result and chooses when to publish. The same process is used for later updates, without having to edit code.There are also ready-made designs for businesses including garages, cafés, salons and cleaning companies. Owners can replace the text and photographs and adjust the pages. Enquiries sent through the website's contact form appear in an inbox within the service.Owners can connect a domain they already own or use a PageCaptain web address. A separate domain purchase is not included.The service leaves the decisions about content and publication with the business owner. The AI produces the pages, but the owner still needs to check descriptions, prices and other details before customers see them.About PageCaptainPageCaptain is an AI website builder for small businesses.

PageCaptain Team

PageCaptain

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PageCaptain Introduces an Affordable Website Builder for Small Businesses News Provided By PageCaptain November 18, 2026, 06:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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