MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 18 (IANS) Karnataka has already submitted three memorandums to the Union Government seeking drought relief, but has received no response so far, Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister G. Parameshwara said on Wednesday.

Speaking to media representatives near his residence in Bengaluru on Wednesday, he said appointments had been sought with the Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Prime Minister's Office after submitting the memorandums.

“Our intention was to personally explain the situation in Karnataka and seek relief for farmers. However, we have not received any response so far,” he said.

Parameshwara recalled that Karnataka had not initially received drought relief from the Centre on the previous occasion either. The State had protested and approached the Supreme Court, following which relief was released on the Apex Court's direction.

“Even then, only around Rs 3,500 crore was released. I hope the same situation will not be repeated this time. The Centre should not look at Karnataka differently merely because a Congress Government is in power here. People are in distress and farmers are suffering. Farmers belong to every political party. There should be no politics over their hardship,” he said.

He said the Chief Minister had already proposed convening an all-party meeting and taking a delegation comprising leaders of all parties to Delhi. No decision has yet been taken on approaching the Supreme Court over the delay in drought relief. The Government will observe the Centre's response in the coming days and take an appropriate decision, he said.

Responding to former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who have accused the State Government of politicising drought relief, Parameshwara said the State Government was already fulfilling its responsibility.

“The State is providing relief in two phases, with Rs 1,250 crore in each phase. The State Government is bearing the cost of the announced relief while hoping that assistance will also come from the Centre,” he said.

He said Basavaraj Bommai is now an MP and H.D. Kumaraswamy is a Union Cabinet Minister, and urged them to use their influence to secure assistance from the Centre for Karnataka's farmers.

“If they succeed in getting relief for our farmers, we ourselves will congratulate them. They should work towards securing assistance from the Centre instead of merely alleging that the State Government has written letters and remained silent,” he said.

“We have submitted our request three times and have sought appointments to personally meet Union Ministers and the Prime Minister's Office. When we are not even given time for a meeting, it is unfair to say that the State has failed to follow up,” he added.

Karnataka has sought around Rs 22,000 crore in drought relief from the Centre under the NDRF norms, against an estimated total crop loss of Rs 62,000 crore.

The state government has submitted three memoranda to the Centre seeking compensation for drought-related crop losses and has sought appointments with the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and Union Agriculture Minister to personally present its case.