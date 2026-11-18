MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Filmmaker Shashaank Khaitaan is all set to explore a new world of love, passion and revenge with his upcoming directorial, Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahin, which will release on July 9, 2027.

Unveiling the film's title announcement video, Khaitaan introduces fresh faces Subhaan and Airah, who make their big-screen debut with the film.

The title announcement video offers an intriguing first glimpse into the film's world, capturing an intimate moment between two lovers before revealing an unexpected visual contrast.

With a striking glimpse of the two newcomers, the poster hints at a love story that promises to take an intense and unpredictable turn, leaving audiences curious about what lies beneath the romance.

Produced by Amit Chandrra, Nalini Datta Khaitaan, Karishma Thakker and Shashaank Khaitaan, Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahin marks an important beginning for 214 Entertainment, the newly launched production banner founded by Shashaank Khaitaan, Amit Chandrra and Nalini Datta Khaitaan. Written and Directed by Khaitaan, the revenge love story is set to release in cinemas on July 9, 2027.

Other details about the film are under wraps.

Shashank is known for his association with Dharma Productions, having written and directed the Dulhania films, Humpty Sharma and Badrinath, which starred Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. He then wrote and directed the romantic drama Dhadak, a remake of the 2016 Marathi-language film Sairat.

Following two independent production ventures for Dharma including Good Newwz in 2019, he founded Mentor Disciple Entertainment, whose maiden venture was his next film, Govinda Naam Mera in 2022.

Apart from directing a segment of the 2021 Netflix anthology Ajeeb Daastaans, he has since written scripts for Dil Bechara and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and produced the action thriller Yodha.

In 2008, Khaitan starred as Manohar in Roorkee By-Pass, a 22-minute drama directed by Arundhati Sen Verma and assisted on the set of Black & White and Yuvvraaj. He also made a brief appearance in Disney's ABCD 2, a sequel to the dance-drama ABCD: Any Body Can Dance.