MENAFN - IANS) Manila, Nov 18 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday described the recent Quad Leaders' Meeting as "excellent, important and very fruitful."

In a video shared by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on X, Rubio said that they were looking forward to the Business Leaders' meeting and the next Quad Leaders' Meeting.

"We had an excellent Quad Leaders' meeting yesterday. We're looking forward to the next one. We're working on that already. You know we met as Quad five times just this year alone as foreign ministers to lay the groundwork for successful meeting. And now we're looking forward to the Business Leaders' meeting coming up very soon, as well as a future, very soon, a future meeting of the Quad Leaders' again. It was a long and important and very fruitful meeting," Rubio said in the video.

While sharing the video on X, Gor said, "The Quad is delivering results! Marco Rubio reflects on a productive Quad Leaders' Summit in Manila and the work underway to advance cooperation among the four partners. Next up: Business Leaders' meeting and even more progress ahead."

US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met for the Quad Leaders' Meeting in Philippines' Manila on Tuesday as 2026 marks nearly a decade since the Quad was revived and the 10th anniversary of the vision of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, first articulated by the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2016.

Following the meeting, PM Modi said on Tuesday that the Quad Leaders' Meeting has given fresh momentum to the shared vision for a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

“Had a productive discussion with Quad leaders in Manila today. From maritime security and trusted supply chains to emerging technologies and disaster response, the Quad remains committed to delivering trusted solutions for the Indo-Pacific,” PM Modi posted on X following the meeting.

“Today's meeting has given fresh momentum to our shared vision for a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific, with concrete goals for the next phase of our cooperation," he added.