MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Director Gurmmeet says the success of 'Mirzapur' has been a blessing rather than a burden, adding that the series has successfully broken language and audience barriers.

Reflecting on how the show defied initial market surveys, which predicted viewership would largely be restricted to North Indian men aged 18 to 35, he said it was the human side of its characters that struck a chord with audiences across the country and even globally.

He added that any show looking to emulate 'Mirzapur' should focus on its humanity rather than merely its violence, language or intimate scenes.

“The fact that you know, also Mirzapur has been very lucky that it was one of the first few shows in this sort of genre that came out and came out and did so well at this level. And I think we're very lucky that it was able to penetrate and reach so many people. And the fact that, you know, it's able to break all sort of language barriers,” Gurmmeet told IANS.

“So, you know, whether it's down south, whether it's anywhere, you know, people sort of watch it and it's not just restricted to one area. Because I remember initially, when the show was going to come out, there was a market survey that had been done. And the survey said that Mirzapur would only be watched by 18 to 35 North Indian males, that's it. And they'd be 0% viewership by anybody.”

He said“Only men, 18 to 35 men, North Indian men, that's it.”

“That it would not and there'll be like zero women following at all. But I think it broke that myth really well, that, you know, it's got following all across and you know, even in the world. So just the fact that I think the characters are the ones that have connected to the audience, you know, like they did the superficial elements people talk about, you know, the violence, they talk about the language, they sometimes talk about the intimate scenes.”

“But the fact is that the people that are in the show is who they have connected with, you know, they, the human side of them really, I think, is what brings them back year after year. And I think if another show had to emulate it, I think they would, they should maybe emulate that humanity. I think that is something that will stay rather than anything else.”