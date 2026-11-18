MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Great Place To Work® Middle East proudly congratulates Alshaya Group on being named No. 20 on the 2026 Fortune World's Best WorkplacesTM List, placing the organization among only 25 companies recognized worldwide. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The recognition marks a defining milestone in Alshaya Group's workplace-culture journey. It reflects sustained investment in listening to employees, translating feedback into leadership priorities, and building a consistent people experience across a complex, multinational and largely frontline workforce.

Alshaya Group's journey has progressed from national and regional recognition to the global stage. After earning recognition in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East in 2024 and strengthening its Saudi position in 2025, the organization expanded its achievements in 2026 across Kuwait, Oman, Retail, Women, the Middle East and Asia, culminating in its No. 20 global ranking.

The achievement has been underpinned by an evidence-led culture journey. Employee feedback informed culture coaching, executive focus groups, benchmarking and structured action planning. This process translated employee insights into three leadership-owned priorities: sponsorship and transition support; leadership accountability; and trust-based flexibility and fairness, each connected to clear ownership and measures of success.

Jules Youssef, Managing Director of Great Place To Work® Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait, said:“Alshaya Group's recognition as one of the World's Best Workplaces is a proud milestone for the Middle East. It reflects a leadership team that has listened to its people, acted on feedback and continued to strengthen the employee experience.”

Graeme Cook, Chief People Officer at Alshaya Group, said:“Across all of Alshaya Group, we are incredibly honored to be recognised as one of the world's 25 best workplaces. I'd like to thank our amazing 50,000 colleagues in 22 countries for their continued support of our customers and each other.”