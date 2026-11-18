Dehydration can affect the body in any season if you don't drink enough water. But do you know its early warning signs? Here are some common symptoms you should never ignore.

Frequent thirst is one of the main signs of dehydration. So, make it a habit to drink water regularly. This prevents water levels from dropping in your body.

If your mouth and lips stay dry even after drinking water, it is another sign of dehydration. You must never ignore this for any reason.

If your urine is dark yellow, it indicates a lack of water in your body. So, do not forget to drink water regularly.

Constantly feeling tired, exhausted, and lacking energy is a sign of dehydration. This happens when the body doesn't have enough water to function properly.

When water levels drop in the body, problems like headaches and migraines begin. Therefore, focus on drinking enough water every day.

Feeling dizzy frequently when standing or walking is also a symptom of dehydration. You should never ignore such signs.