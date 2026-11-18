Superstar Rajinikanth flew to Athens, Greece. He went away with his family after a big wedding celebration. His daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth, shared photos on social media of the icon walking through the historic streets with his wife and four grandsons.

First, the star family drew Greece for a private wedding. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander tied the knot with Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran in a private ceremony. The family spent a few days in Athens after the ceremony, and they explored the city together.

Instagram's Rare Family Moments

Soundarya Rajinikanth gave fans a rare glimpse into her father's off-screen life. She shared social media photos of the veteran actor lounging. All the way his family followed him.

The frames were decorated with Rajinikanth and wife Latha along with 4 grand children. Soundarya shared on the internet that the family made good memories while in Athens.

Walk Around Athens Streets

Athens provided a quiet haven for the superstar. Rajinikanth strolled hand-in-hand with his wife Latha and grandchildren through sunny Greek streets, taking in the historic sights.

For comfort, the star wore a relaxed outfit. Rajinikanth was spotted in a brown sweatshirt, black track pants, a white scarf and a blue cap.

Four grandsons were walking close beside him. Yatra, Linga, Ved and Veer. Daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya joined the walk with son-in-law Vishagan Vanangamudi, rounding out the multi-generational family holiday.

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A post shared by Soundarya Rajinikanth (@soundaryaarajinikant)

Greek Wedding Celebrations

Sightseeing started way after the celebrations. The family met in Greece for the private wedding of composer Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran before their city walks.

Video clips from the functions showed Rajinikanth in the thick of the action on the dance floor. The legendary actor danced with his family to his hit song Manasilaayo with zeal.