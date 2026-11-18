Xi Urges Inclusive Globalization at APEC CEO Summit in Shenzhen
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for upholding the postwar international order and building an “equality-based and orderly multipolar world,” along with economic globalization that is inclusive and benefits all. He spoke in his opening remarks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Shenzhen.
Urging economies to settle differences through dialogue and consultation, Xi said, “There can be no prosperity without security, and no security without stability.”
He pressed for the defense of the multilateral trading system centered on the World Trade Organization (WTO), the promotion of free and open trade and investment, and the maintenance of stable global supply chains.
Xi also called for deeper cooperation in digital trade, cross-border e-commerce and smart customs, and for steady progress toward a Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific. He pushed for stronger collaboration in science, technology, innovation, the digital economy and AI, as well as for advancing the green and low-carbon transition.
The Chinese leader further urged the removal of trade and investment barriers, the promotion of inclusive development, and broader cooperation in transport, public health, energy, food security and anti-corruption.
China supports establishing a World Association for Bay Areas Economic Cooperation to strengthen global exchanges and regional economic ties, he said.
Xi said China has fulfilled its commitments since joining the World Trade Organization in 2001, has defended multilateralism and opposes unilateralism and protectionism. “China will not waver in its pursuit of win-win cooperation with all other countries,” he said.
He stressed Beijing’s commitment to high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. He also pledged to expand market access, cut tariffs and further open the manufacturing and services sectors to foreign businesses.
Urging economies to settle differences through dialogue and consultation, Xi said, “There can be no prosperity without security, and no security without stability.”
He pressed for the defense of the multilateral trading system centered on the World Trade Organization (WTO), the promotion of free and open trade and investment, and the maintenance of stable global supply chains.
Xi also called for deeper cooperation in digital trade, cross-border e-commerce and smart customs, and for steady progress toward a Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific. He pushed for stronger collaboration in science, technology, innovation, the digital economy and AI, as well as for advancing the green and low-carbon transition.
The Chinese leader further urged the removal of trade and investment barriers, the promotion of inclusive development, and broader cooperation in transport, public health, energy, food security and anti-corruption.
China supports establishing a World Association for Bay Areas Economic Cooperation to strengthen global exchanges and regional economic ties, he said.
Xi said China has fulfilled its commitments since joining the World Trade Organization in 2001, has defended multilateralism and opposes unilateralism and protectionism. “China will not waver in its pursuit of win-win cooperation with all other countries,” he said.
He stressed Beijing’s commitment to high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. He also pledged to expand market access, cut tariffs and further open the manufacturing and services sectors to foreign businesses.
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