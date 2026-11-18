Pakistan’s Munir Calls for Lasting Cooperation with Iran for Regional Peace
(MENAFN) Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has emphasized the need for continued dialogue and stronger mutual confidence between Islamabad and Tehran, describing closer coordination as essential to achieving peace and stability across the region.
Munir delivered the remarks during discussions with an Iranian delegation headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in the Pakistani garrison city of Rawalpindi on Monday, according to an official military statement released Tuesday.
The meeting focused on shared interests, developments affecting regional security and the changing geopolitical landscape, with both sides exchanging perspectives on possible ways to address common security concerns.
Araghchi was visiting Pakistan for a single day to participate in a summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), a regional bloc comprising 10 member states, held in Islamabad.
During the talks, Munir highlighted the need to maintain strong diplomatic and security ties between the neighboring countries, stressing the “importance of sustained engagement, mutual trust and close coordination between the two brotherly countries for promoting regional peace and stability,” according to the army's statement.
The statement also noted that Araghchi “appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting regional peace and stability and expressed his country’s desire to further strengthen bilateral relations.”
Islamabad has also played a significant diplomatic role in efforts to reduce tensions between Iran and the United States, following the outbreak of a military conflict between Washington and Tehran in February this year.
Munir delivered the remarks during discussions with an Iranian delegation headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in the Pakistani garrison city of Rawalpindi on Monday, according to an official military statement released Tuesday.
The meeting focused on shared interests, developments affecting regional security and the changing geopolitical landscape, with both sides exchanging perspectives on possible ways to address common security concerns.
Araghchi was visiting Pakistan for a single day to participate in a summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), a regional bloc comprising 10 member states, held in Islamabad.
During the talks, Munir highlighted the need to maintain strong diplomatic and security ties between the neighboring countries, stressing the “importance of sustained engagement, mutual trust and close coordination between the two brotherly countries for promoting regional peace and stability,” according to the army's statement.
The statement also noted that Araghchi “appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting regional peace and stability and expressed his country’s desire to further strengthen bilateral relations.”
Islamabad has also played a significant diplomatic role in efforts to reduce tensions between Iran and the United States, following the outbreak of a military conflict between Washington and Tehran in February this year.
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