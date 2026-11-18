Philippine President Pitches Trump on AI Push as Ally Ties Deepen
(MENAFN) Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Wednesday that Manila is exploring new avenues of cooperation with Washington, with technology a leading focus, as he welcomed US President Donald Trump ahead of the American leader’s trip to China.
Marcos said the relationship stretches back more than a century, calling the United States the Philippines’ “oldest and only treaty ally.”
The two countries see “tremendous opportunities to work more closely through American leadership in superintelligence,” he said, a reference to artificial intelligence (AI). He voiced confidence that both sides would find “new and important ways” to deepen their partnership.
Speaking at a luncheon, Marcos said cooperation now reaches well beyond defense and security. Washington and Manila are building ties in trade, investment, energy, technology, resilient supply chains and education, he said.
Manila “deeply values” the US “as a trusted friend, a steadfast partner, and an enduring ally,” Marcos said.
“I am confident that your visit will give fresh momentum to our partnership and open new opportunities for our two countries to work even more closely together for our peoples, for our region, for the peace and prosperity that we all seek,” he said.
The remarks come as the Philippines and China remain locked in territorial disputes in the South China Sea, where their maritime claims overlap.
Trump received a 21-gun salute on arrival at the presidential palace in Manila. He landed in the capital on Tuesday, attended a summit of Quad leaders and held informal talks with heads of state and government from the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
Marcos and Trump are set to hold bilateral talks aimed at strengthening a relationship that spans trade, defense and high-tech development. Plans include an AI hub outside Manila under Pax Silica, a US-led initiative to secure global semiconductor and AI supply chains.
The two nations have built an extensive web of agreements on defense, security, trade and economic cooperation since formally establishing diplomatic relations on July 4, 1946. Chief among them is the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty, the foundation of their long-standing security alliance.
Bilateral trade climbed 10.9% from 2024 to around $40.9 billion last year, according to the Office of US Trade Representative.
After the Manila talks, Trump will travel to the southeastern Chinese city of Shenzhen for the two-day Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum and a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Trump and Xi are also expected to join an unprecedented trilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.
Marcos said the relationship stretches back more than a century, calling the United States the Philippines’ “oldest and only treaty ally.”
The two countries see “tremendous opportunities to work more closely through American leadership in superintelligence,” he said, a reference to artificial intelligence (AI). He voiced confidence that both sides would find “new and important ways” to deepen their partnership.
Speaking at a luncheon, Marcos said cooperation now reaches well beyond defense and security. Washington and Manila are building ties in trade, investment, energy, technology, resilient supply chains and education, he said.
Manila “deeply values” the US “as a trusted friend, a steadfast partner, and an enduring ally,” Marcos said.
“I am confident that your visit will give fresh momentum to our partnership and open new opportunities for our two countries to work even more closely together for our peoples, for our region, for the peace and prosperity that we all seek,” he said.
The remarks come as the Philippines and China remain locked in territorial disputes in the South China Sea, where their maritime claims overlap.
Trump received a 21-gun salute on arrival at the presidential palace in Manila. He landed in the capital on Tuesday, attended a summit of Quad leaders and held informal talks with heads of state and government from the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
Marcos and Trump are set to hold bilateral talks aimed at strengthening a relationship that spans trade, defense and high-tech development. Plans include an AI hub outside Manila under Pax Silica, a US-led initiative to secure global semiconductor and AI supply chains.
The two nations have built an extensive web of agreements on defense, security, trade and economic cooperation since formally establishing diplomatic relations on July 4, 1946. Chief among them is the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty, the foundation of their long-standing security alliance.
Bilateral trade climbed 10.9% from 2024 to around $40.9 billion last year, according to the Office of US Trade Representative.
After the Manila talks, Trump will travel to the southeastern Chinese city of Shenzhen for the two-day Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum and a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Trump and Xi are also expected to join an unprecedented trilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.
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