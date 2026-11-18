East Asian Powers Seek Stronger Regional Cooperation Amid Global Disruptions
(MENAFN) China, Japan and South Korea have called for closer regional coordination in response to mounting geopolitical challenges and their consequences for economic and political stability across Asia during discussions at the 29th ASEAN Plus Three Summit in Manila on Tuesday.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., whose country currently chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), highlighted how international developments occurring far beyond the region were creating economic pressures across East and Southeast Asia, particularly through increasing food and energy costs.
Addressing the opening session, Marcos stressed that regional partnerships must deliver practical benefits to ordinary citizens, calling for the outcomes of joint initiatives to be "tangible and reach our peoples with the same urgency." He added that cooperation could offer "greater security today and confidence for tomorrow."
The Philippine leader also emphasized the importance of the ASEAN Plus Three mechanism in developing concrete initiatives and financial arrangements capable of protecting regional economies against external shocks.
"These are foundations we can build upon as conflict, supply disruptions, financial uncertainty, and natural disasters place new pressures on our economies," he said.
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, meanwhile, highlighted the role of cooperation within the framework in strengthening countries' independence and ability to withstand external challenges.
She also identified additional opportunities for collaboration in emergency and disaster management, as well as efforts to combat organized crime, alongside ongoing partnerships covering financial coordination and food security.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., whose country currently chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), highlighted how international developments occurring far beyond the region were creating economic pressures across East and Southeast Asia, particularly through increasing food and energy costs.
Addressing the opening session, Marcos stressed that regional partnerships must deliver practical benefits to ordinary citizens, calling for the outcomes of joint initiatives to be "tangible and reach our peoples with the same urgency." He added that cooperation could offer "greater security today and confidence for tomorrow."
The Philippine leader also emphasized the importance of the ASEAN Plus Three mechanism in developing concrete initiatives and financial arrangements capable of protecting regional economies against external shocks.
"These are foundations we can build upon as conflict, supply disruptions, financial uncertainty, and natural disasters place new pressures on our economies," he said.
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, meanwhile, highlighted the role of cooperation within the framework in strengthening countries' independence and ability to withstand external challenges.
She also identified additional opportunities for collaboration in emergency and disaster management, as well as efforts to combat organized crime, alongside ongoing partnerships covering financial coordination and food security.
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