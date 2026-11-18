UK Jobless Rate Declines as Employment Levels Continue to Rise
(MENAFN) Unemployment across the United Kingdom decreased to 4.6% between July and September 2026, reflecting an improvement in labor market conditions, according to official figures published Tuesday.
Statistics released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that the jobless rate was 0.3 percentage points lower than in the preceding three-month period, covering April to June, and the corresponding period last year.
The number of unemployed individuals aged 16 and above reached approximately 1.68 million, representing a reduction of 102,000 compared with the same period in 2025.
Employment indicators also recorded positive changes, with the country's estimated employment rate climbing to 75.4% during the July-September period. This marked an increase of 0.4 percentage points compared with a year earlier and 0.3 percentage points from the previous quarter.
The total population of employed people aged 16 and older expanded by 427,000 over the year, bringing the figure to approximately 34.6 million.
Meanwhile, the proportion of people aged 16 to 64 who were neither working nor actively seeking employment declined slightly to 20.8%. The economic inactivity rate decreased by 0.1 percentage points on both an annual and quarterly basis.
The number of economically inactive individuals was estimated at 9.07 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 4,000.
The latest figures also indicated a reduction in workforce dismissals, with redundancies reaching 120,000, down by 14,000 compared with the previous year.
Statistics released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that the jobless rate was 0.3 percentage points lower than in the preceding three-month period, covering April to June, and the corresponding period last year.
The number of unemployed individuals aged 16 and above reached approximately 1.68 million, representing a reduction of 102,000 compared with the same period in 2025.
Employment indicators also recorded positive changes, with the country's estimated employment rate climbing to 75.4% during the July-September period. This marked an increase of 0.4 percentage points compared with a year earlier and 0.3 percentage points from the previous quarter.
The total population of employed people aged 16 and older expanded by 427,000 over the year, bringing the figure to approximately 34.6 million.
Meanwhile, the proportion of people aged 16 to 64 who were neither working nor actively seeking employment declined slightly to 20.8%. The economic inactivity rate decreased by 0.1 percentage points on both an annual and quarterly basis.
The number of economically inactive individuals was estimated at 9.07 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 4,000.
The latest figures also indicated a reduction in workforce dismissals, with redundancies reaching 120,000, down by 14,000 compared with the previous year.
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