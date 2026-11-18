Iran Claims Drone Strike on US Platforms at Kuwait Air Base
(MENAFN) Iran’s army said Wednesday that its forces hit US military drone and missile launch platforms in Kuwait, according to local media reports.
“Early this morning, Iranian military drones struck Patriot air defense systems and US military drone and missile launch platforms at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait,” the army said in a statement.
The claim followed an announcement by Kuwait’s military that its air defenses were engaging “hostile” drones in the early hours of Wednesday.
The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces said that any explosions heard would be caused by air defense systems intercepting the incoming attacks.
“Early this morning, Iranian military drones struck Patriot air defense systems and US military drone and missile launch platforms at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait,” the army said in a statement.
The claim followed an announcement by Kuwait’s military that its air defenses were engaging “hostile” drones in the early hours of Wednesday.
The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces said that any explosions heard would be caused by air defense systems intercepting the incoming attacks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment