Social Media Platforms Face Scrutiny Over Failure to Remove Reported Scams
(MENAFN) Leading social media companies are continuing to host scam-related material despite receiving complaints from users, with an independent European review organization overturning the majority of moderation decisions referred to it, according to reports published Tuesday.
The Appeals Centre Europe disclosed that it received approximately 43,000 complaints concerning content moderation on platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube between April and September. More than 19,000 of these cases met the requirements for further examination.
The organization's findings indicated that several platforms had failed to remove fraudulent material despite violations of their internal content policies. It also warned that the growing use of artificial intelligence to produce misleading content was making online scams harder to detect.
An assessment of the cases revealed that approximately 75% of the moderation decisions examined were overturned. YouTube recorded the highest reversal rate at 93%, followed by TikTok at 77% and Instagram at 75%.
Among the complaints reviewed were schemes involving AI-generated investment promotions and romantic deception, alongside misleading videos concerning the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the devastating floods that struck Spain's Valencia region in 2024.
Appeals Centre Europe Chief Executive Thomas Hughes stressed that digital platforms should not allow individuals involved in fraudulent activities to operate without accountability.
Based in Dublin, the organization handles disputes involving content moderation decisions under the European Union's Digital Services Act, which establishes rules governing digital platforms and their responsibilities toward users.
Although the organization's rulings are not legally binding, social media companies are obligated to cooperate with its review process in good faith.
The Appeals Centre Europe disclosed that it received approximately 43,000 complaints concerning content moderation on platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube between April and September. More than 19,000 of these cases met the requirements for further examination.
The organization's findings indicated that several platforms had failed to remove fraudulent material despite violations of their internal content policies. It also warned that the growing use of artificial intelligence to produce misleading content was making online scams harder to detect.
An assessment of the cases revealed that approximately 75% of the moderation decisions examined were overturned. YouTube recorded the highest reversal rate at 93%, followed by TikTok at 77% and Instagram at 75%.
Among the complaints reviewed were schemes involving AI-generated investment promotions and romantic deception, alongside misleading videos concerning the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the devastating floods that struck Spain's Valencia region in 2024.
Appeals Centre Europe Chief Executive Thomas Hughes stressed that digital platforms should not allow individuals involved in fraudulent activities to operate without accountability.
Based in Dublin, the organization handles disputes involving content moderation decisions under the European Union's Digital Services Act, which establishes rules governing digital platforms and their responsibilities toward users.
Although the organization's rulings are not legally binding, social media companies are obligated to cooperate with its review process in good faith.
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