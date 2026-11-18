Putin Declares Economic Coercion ‘Thing of the Past’ at APEC
(MENAFN) Vladimir Putin told business leaders in the southeastern Chinese city of Shenzhen on Wednesday that “tools of economic coercion” were a “thing of the past.” The Russian president also held separate talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the visit.
Addressing executives at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, Putin said that, in the Asia-Pacific region, “we witness the radical changes spreading throughout the world like waves.”
“The regional model serves as a vivid example of strengthening of a more fair, democratic, and equal world order,” Putin said.
He accused formerly dominant powers of trying to suppress rivals’ progress. Instead of “adapting to these opportunities, the formerly dominant powers, to the detriment of logic of fair competition and sometimes to the detriment of their own benefits, they try to hold back the development of those who show success and progress. Against this backdrop, the countries of the region show greater interest in strengthening their own sovereignty based on three key levels: state sovereignty, public sovereignty, social and economic sovereignty,” said the Russian president.
Putin pointed to Russia, which faces the world’s largest number of sanctions, as proof. “Only through that countries can preserve their self-identity and independence on the global arena. In order to define their own future and their own development model, practice shows that the previous tools of economic domination and coercion are now a thing of the past. They have largely lost their regressive power,” he stressed.
He conceded, however, that sanctions, tariffs and export limitations “still halt back development.” He continued: “But they are not capable of fully stopping growth or destroying the economies of the competition.”
Putin said the current “turbulent” world demands “unity … equality rather than domination, a demand for partnership rather than isolation, dialogue rather than ultimatums,” he said, and added that the APEC platform offers “vast opportunities for communication at all levels.”
Looking ahead, he said he expects “great use” from Thursday’s trilateral summit in Shenzhen of the Chinese, Russian and American presidents.
Putin met separately with Xi on the sidelines of the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen, a day before the scheduled three-way summit with US President Donald Trump. Details of the Xi-Putin meeting were not immediately available.
Xi also met South Korean President Lee Jae Myung separately. Lee is also attending the APEC summit.
Addressing executives at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, Putin said that, in the Asia-Pacific region, “we witness the radical changes spreading throughout the world like waves.”
“The regional model serves as a vivid example of strengthening of a more fair, democratic, and equal world order,” Putin said.
He accused formerly dominant powers of trying to suppress rivals’ progress. Instead of “adapting to these opportunities, the formerly dominant powers, to the detriment of logic of fair competition and sometimes to the detriment of their own benefits, they try to hold back the development of those who show success and progress. Against this backdrop, the countries of the region show greater interest in strengthening their own sovereignty based on three key levels: state sovereignty, public sovereignty, social and economic sovereignty,” said the Russian president.
Putin pointed to Russia, which faces the world’s largest number of sanctions, as proof. “Only through that countries can preserve their self-identity and independence on the global arena. In order to define their own future and their own development model, practice shows that the previous tools of economic domination and coercion are now a thing of the past. They have largely lost their regressive power,” he stressed.
He conceded, however, that sanctions, tariffs and export limitations “still halt back development.” He continued: “But they are not capable of fully stopping growth or destroying the economies of the competition.”
Putin said the current “turbulent” world demands “unity … equality rather than domination, a demand for partnership rather than isolation, dialogue rather than ultimatums,” he said, and added that the APEC platform offers “vast opportunities for communication at all levels.”
Looking ahead, he said he expects “great use” from Thursday’s trilateral summit in Shenzhen of the Chinese, Russian and American presidents.
Putin met separately with Xi on the sidelines of the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen, a day before the scheduled three-way summit with US President Donald Trump. Details of the Xi-Putin meeting were not immediately available.
Xi also met South Korean President Lee Jae Myung separately. Lee is also attending the APEC summit.
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