Fireballs Erupt at Texas Hazardous Waste Plant Near Houston
(MENAFN) An explosion and fire tore through a hazardous waste facility in La Porte on Tuesday night, about 30 miles (48.3 kilometers) east of Houston. Emergency crews are on the scene.
Footage shot by a witness shows huge fireballs and flames blasting into the night sky above the Clean Harbors industrial plant.
Local authorities acknowledged the disturbance. “The city of La Porte is monitoring the ongoing incident at Clean Harbors,” the La Porte Office of Emergency Management said in a statement. “We are aware of reports from residents experiencing loud noises and vibrations associated with the incident.”
Clean Harbors said in its own alert that it was dealing with “an explosion and a fire or process upset” at one of its hazardous waste tanks, and that its teams were actively responding. The company warned that “nearby residents could notice flames, smoke, loud noises, sirens and emergency activity.”
Early in the investigation, emergency officials said they had detected no hazardous environmental readings, and they told residents they did not need to shelter in place.
The Clean Harbors facility treats industrial waste and handles hazardous and industrial waste in liquid, solid, sludge and gas forms.
Footage shot by a witness shows huge fireballs and flames blasting into the night sky above the Clean Harbors industrial plant.
Local authorities acknowledged the disturbance. “The city of La Porte is monitoring the ongoing incident at Clean Harbors,” the La Porte Office of Emergency Management said in a statement. “We are aware of reports from residents experiencing loud noises and vibrations associated with the incident.”
Clean Harbors said in its own alert that it was dealing with “an explosion and a fire or process upset” at one of its hazardous waste tanks, and that its teams were actively responding. The company warned that “nearby residents could notice flames, smoke, loud noises, sirens and emergency activity.”
Early in the investigation, emergency officials said they had detected no hazardous environmental readings, and they told residents they did not need to shelter in place.
The Clean Harbors facility treats industrial waste and handles hazardous and industrial waste in liquid, solid, sludge and gas forms.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment