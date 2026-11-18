Xi Jinping Meets Foreign Leaders Ahead of Key APEC Summit
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping held a series of diplomatic meetings with international counterparts on Tuesday as world leaders gathered in the southeastern city of Shenzhen ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
According to reports carried by state-run Xinhua News, Xi welcomed the leaders of Vietnam, Canada, and Papua New Guinea for separate discussions focused on bilateral relations and cooperation.
During his meeting with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, the Chinese president emphasized the longstanding partnership between the two countries, describing their relationship as one built on trust and mutual cooperation.
"China has always regarded Papua New Guinea as a trustworthy good friend and good partner," Xi told Marape.
He also welcomed Papua New Guinea's commitment to the one-China principle, describing the government's position as something that “is a just act in keeping with the trend of history.”
Xi separately met Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who had arrived in Shenzhen on Monday to participate in the diplomatic engagements surrounding the summit.
Following the meeting, Sheinbaum said the discussions focused on establishing "a new era of cooperation" aimed at expanding relations between Mexico and China.
The agenda covered several areas of mutual interest, including scientific research, technological development, infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, cultural exchanges, and tourism, according to the Mexican government.
Xi reaffirmed Beijing's willingness to deepen its partnership with Mexico, saying China "stands ready" to steer bilateral relations toward "high-quality development" while contributing to a “more just and equitable global governance system.”
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning also conveyed Xi's position that the two countries should coordinate their efforts to build an Asia-Pacific region characterized by economic prosperity, stability, openness, and inclusiveness.
According to reports carried by state-run Xinhua News, Xi welcomed the leaders of Vietnam, Canada, and Papua New Guinea for separate discussions focused on bilateral relations and cooperation.
During his meeting with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, the Chinese president emphasized the longstanding partnership between the two countries, describing their relationship as one built on trust and mutual cooperation.
"China has always regarded Papua New Guinea as a trustworthy good friend and good partner," Xi told Marape.
He also welcomed Papua New Guinea's commitment to the one-China principle, describing the government's position as something that “is a just act in keeping with the trend of history.”
Xi separately met Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who had arrived in Shenzhen on Monday to participate in the diplomatic engagements surrounding the summit.
Following the meeting, Sheinbaum said the discussions focused on establishing "a new era of cooperation" aimed at expanding relations between Mexico and China.
The agenda covered several areas of mutual interest, including scientific research, technological development, infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, cultural exchanges, and tourism, according to the Mexican government.
Xi reaffirmed Beijing's willingness to deepen its partnership with Mexico, saying China "stands ready" to steer bilateral relations toward "high-quality development" while contributing to a “more just and equitable global governance system.”
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning also conveyed Xi's position that the two countries should coordinate their efforts to build an Asia-Pacific region characterized by economic prosperity, stability, openness, and inclusiveness.
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