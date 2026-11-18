Bahrain Reports Interception of Iranian Attacks Amid Regional Escalation
(MENAFN) Bahrain's military announced Tuesday that its air defense systems had intercepted multiple Iranian aerial attacks as security tensions continue to intensify across the Middle East.
In a statement, the Bahrain Defense Force confirmed that its defense capabilities successfully detected and destroyed several incoming Iranian threats “before they could reach their intended targets.”
The military provided no further details regarding the number or nature of the intercepted projectiles, nor did it disclose whether the incidents resulted in casualties or property damage.
The announcement followed a security warning issued by Bahrain's Interior Ministry, which alerted the public to a possible threat and instructed citizens and residents to take shelter in safe locations. The ministry subsequently confirmed that the danger had subsided, declaring: “An all-clear alert is now being announced.”
Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it had launched a drone operation against a US military radar installation at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain. The group described the strike as retaliation for what it called repeated American violations of Iranian airspace.
The IRGC had also claimed on Sunday that it deployed six drones against a US air defense radar system located at the Al-Riffa helicopter base in Bahrain.
In response to the reported incidents, Bahrain's military reiterated that its air defense units had successfully intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial threats before they could reach their intended destinations.
Separately, the IRGC claimed on Friday that it had attacked a US early-warning radar installation in Bahrain. However, the US military rejected the claim that the facility had been struck, stating that its forces intercepted two Iranian drones and that the incident caused neither damage nor injuries.
In a statement, the Bahrain Defense Force confirmed that its defense capabilities successfully detected and destroyed several incoming Iranian threats “before they could reach their intended targets.”
The military provided no further details regarding the number or nature of the intercepted projectiles, nor did it disclose whether the incidents resulted in casualties or property damage.
The announcement followed a security warning issued by Bahrain's Interior Ministry, which alerted the public to a possible threat and instructed citizens and residents to take shelter in safe locations. The ministry subsequently confirmed that the danger had subsided, declaring: “An all-clear alert is now being announced.”
Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it had launched a drone operation against a US military radar installation at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain. The group described the strike as retaliation for what it called repeated American violations of Iranian airspace.
The IRGC had also claimed on Sunday that it deployed six drones against a US air defense radar system located at the Al-Riffa helicopter base in Bahrain.
In response to the reported incidents, Bahrain's military reiterated that its air defense units had successfully intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial threats before they could reach their intended destinations.
Separately, the IRGC claimed on Friday that it had attacked a US early-warning radar installation in Bahrain. However, the US military rejected the claim that the facility had been struck, stating that its forces intercepted two Iranian drones and that the incident caused neither damage nor injuries.
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