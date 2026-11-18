MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan has explored prospects for attracting international hospitality brands and expanding tourism infrastructure in the historic city of Bukhara during talks with representatives of Aman Group and Capital Group held on Wednesday, November 18.

Saida Mirziyoyeva announced the meeting on her Telegram channel, identifying the participants as Vladislav Doronin, Chairman of Aman Group, a global luxury hospitality group, and Pavel Te, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Capital Group.

The discussions focused on the prospects for developing Bukhara's tourism sector and attracting international investment and hospitality operators to the city.

Mirziyoyeva emphasized Uzbekistan's openness to partnerships with international brands that respect and preserve the country's historical and cultural heritage.

She expressed confidence that such initiatives could help unlock Uzbekistan's tourism potential, improve the quality of tourism services and attract more international visitors.

Bukhara, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is one of Uzbekistan's major historical and cultural tourism destinations, known for its architectural landmarks and centuries-old role along the Silk Road.

Aman Group, founded in 1988, is an international luxury hospitality company operating hotels, resorts and branded residences. According to the company's official website, its portfolio includes 36 hotels and resorts across 21 destinations worldwide. The group also operates the Janu hospitality brand, which focuses on hotels and lifestyle experiences centered on social interaction and wellness. Vladislav Doronin serves as its owner, chairman and CEO.

Capital Group is a major Russian real estate development company specializing in residential, commercial and mixed-use properties, including high-rise buildings and large-scale urban development projects. Founded more than 30 years ago, the company has a portfolio of more than 11 million square meters of completed, ongoing and planned developments, primarily in Moscow. Pavel Te is its founder and chairman of the board of directors.