MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Kazakhstan plans to ban users under the age of 16 from registering on social media platforms, according to the press service of the country's Kurultai (Parliament).

The measure is part of two packages of amendments concerning online platforms and mass media, which were approved in the first reading by the Kurultai. The bills also include amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses and were drafted in response to an instruction from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"The proposed amendments provide for a ban on social media registration for users under the age of 16. The authorized body will also be empowered to maintain a register of users of online platforms with more than 5,000 followers," the statement said.

The amendments introduce administrative liability for online platforms for distributing illegal content and for their representative offices' failure to comply with orders from the authorized body to remove such content in Kazakhstan. Representative offices of online platforms will also be required to undergo mandatory registration in accordance with national legislation.

Administrative liability will also be introduced for the use of obscene language in mass media and on online platforms.

A number of other amendments concern media regulation. Media outlets will be required to label official responses from government bodies, while television and radio channels will have to begin broadcasting within 30 calendar days of being included in the list of free-to-air channels.

The amendments also introduce the concept of an "audiovisual platform" and establish rules governing the activities of its operators.

Authors distributing content containing educational courses or instructional materials will be required to provide information about their relevant education, confirmed by a diploma or certificate.

In addition, the amendments introduce the concept of "occult services," defined as services based on claims of supernatural, paranormal or scientifically unproven abilities. Content promoting such services will have to carry a warning stating that it is for entertainment purposes and has no scientific or practical evidence supporting it.