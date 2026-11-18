Headquartered in Warsaw, ENPROM Group employs more than 900 people and is one of Poland's largest electrical power construction companies. Founded in 2011, the company provides design, engineering, installation, modernization and maintenance services for transmission lines and substations across the full project lifecycle, serving both the Polish and German national transmission system operators, as well as the Polish distribution system operators and offshore project developers. Innovation is a key focus, with solutions designed to address the evolving needs of energy infrastructure. In 2025, the ENPROM Group generated around €170 million in revenue with high single-digit margins.

ENPROM's extensive track record, strong customer base and valuable technical, engineering and installation expertise, represent significant assets for SPIE. The acquisition will further strengthen SPIE's position in the high-voltage (HV) segment, particularly in substations and overhead power lines, and create new growth opportunities amid major energy infrastructure investments. It also offers the potential to establish a clear market-leading position in the electrical power construction EPC segment.

The transaction is expected to be accretive to the Group's adjusted EPS from the first year of consolidation. The acquisition will be financed through the Group's existing financial resources, in line with its disciplined financial policy regarding leverage.

Łukasz Nowiński, Managing Director at SPIE in Central Europe, commented:“We are very pleased to welcome ENPROM Group and its teams to SPIE. This acquisition is an important step in strengthening our position in critical energy infrastructure and establishing ourselves as a leading player in this demanding and fast-growing market. Above all, we highly value the people joining us – their extensive experience, technical expertise and engineering competencies will be a major asset to our organization. We look forward to combining our strengths and working together to seize the many growth opportunities ahead.”

Mariusz Targowski, CEO of ENPROM Group, added:“For 15 years, we have consistently built ENPROM's position as a leading partner in the energy sector. Today, we are joining forces with SPIE, with the ambition to further contribute to the development of energy infrastructure. Together, we will combine our knowledge and experience to strengthen our contribution to the region's energy security.”

The transaction is expected to be completed by the beginning of 2027 and is subject to antitrust approval.

About SPIE

SPIE is the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications. With 55,000 employees, SPIE works alongside its customers to drive the energy, digital and industrial transitions. As a key player in decarbonisation, the Group delivers efficient and innovative solutions across the economy.

SPIE Group achieved in 2025 consolidated revenue of €10.4 billion and consolidated EBITA of €793 million.

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