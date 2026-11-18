BW Offshore: Invitation To Q3 2026 Presentation 25 November
BW Offshore will release its Q3 2026 results on Wednesday 25 November at 07:30 CET.
A conference call followed by Q&A will be hosted by CEO Marco Beenen and CFO Ståle Andreassen the same day at 13:00 CET.
Conference call information:
You can follow the presentation via webcast with supporting slides and a Q&A module, available on:
BW Offshore Limited – Q3 Presentation Webcast
Please note that if you follow the webcast via the above URL, you may experience a 30 second delay compared to the main conference call. The web page works best in an updated browser - Chrome is recommended.
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About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 900 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
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