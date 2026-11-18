LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NORTIV 8, a provider of high-performance work, tactical, and outdoor footwear, today announced the launch of its official Black Friday and Cyber Monday campaign. Running continuously from November 20 through December 1, the seasonal event delivers reliable weather protection, job-site safety, and tactical comfort with automatic tiered savings on select styles.

Campaign Promotion Details:

Throughout the campaign period, shoppers receive automatic discounts on select styles, applied at checkout with no promo codes required:

- Buy 1 Item: Get 20% Off on select styles

- Buy 2+ Items: Get 25% Off on select styles

Featured Categories with Participating Styles on Sale:

The promotion highlights select styles from NORTIV 8's core line of protective and high-performance boots, available on the campaign page:

- Safety & Industrial Work Boots: Built for demanding job sites, industrial environments, and heavy duty tasks-featuring steel toe, nano composite toe protection, slip-resistant outsoles, and waterproof leather construction.

- Tactical & Combat Boots: Engineered for durability, side-zip convenience, and high-traction ankle support tailored for military, security, and rugged duty operations.

- Winter & Snow Boots: Designed with heavy-duty insulation, waterproof membranes, and cold-weather tread outsoles to keep feet warm and dry through severe winter conditions.

- All-Terrain Hiking Boots: Crafted for trail performance with high-traction lug outsoles, ergonomic arch support, and protective toe caps for mountain paths and outdoor treks.

"Our goal for this Black Friday and Cyber Monday event is to deliver straightforward, high-value savings to hard-working professionals, active outdoorsmen, and holiday shoppers alike," said a spokesperson for NORTIV 8. "With our automatic multi-pair pricing, customers can easily equip themselves with job-site safety footwear, winter boots, or tactical gear for the season ahead."

Event Summary

- Campaign Duration: November 20 – December 1, 2026

- Offer Tiers: 20% off 1 item | 25% off 2+ items (select styles only)

- Redemption: Applied automatically at checkout (No code needed)

- Where to Shop: Exclusively online at

- Campaign Link: promotion/sale-shoes

About NORTIV 8

NORTIV 8 is dedicated to delivering durable, comfortable, and accessible footwear built for tough work conditions and life outdoors. From certified safety-toe work boots and military tactical boots to insulated winter gear and rugged hiking footwear, NORTIV 8 combines advanced outsole traction, weatherproofing technology, and ergonomic support to empower every step.

SEO & PR Department

Nortiv 8

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NORTIV 8 Kicks Off Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sale Featuring Automatic Multi-Pair Savings on Select Styles News Provided By DP DREAM PAIRS INC November 18, 2026, 06:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Military Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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