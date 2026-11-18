Genesis platform to complement Grant Thornton Bharat's advisory capabilities for domestic and global fund managers.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Novel Patterns and Grant Thornton Bharat (GTBharat) have announced a strategic partnership to support the evolving fund accounting and investment operations needs of domestic and global funds. Under the partnership, Novel Patterns will bring its Genesis platform, an integrated investment management and fund accounting solution, alongside GTBharat's professional services and advisory capabilities. The collaboration aims to help fund managers strengthen their operating frameworks through a combination of technology and specialised advisory support.The collaboration aims to help fund managers strengthen their operating frameworks through a combination of technology and complementary professional expertise. As funds expand across asset classes, currencies and geographies, managing diverse investment structures, accounting workflows and reporting requirements is becoming increasingly demanding. The partnership aims to help fund managers modernise operations, address growing operational complexity and respond to the evolving needs of the fund management ecosystem.Ashwani Arora, CEO, Novel Patterns, said,“Fund managers today operate in an increasingly complex environment, with portfolios spanning multiple asset classes, currencies and geographies. Managing this diversity requires technology that can bring investment operations, accounting and reporting into a more integrated framework. Through Genesis and our partnership with Grant Thornton Bharat, we aim to help domestic and global fund managers address these complexities with technology and professional expertise that complement each other.”Ajith Thambi, Partner and CFO Advisory, Grant Thornton Bharat, said,“Fund managers are navigating increasingly complex operational requirements while maintaining high standards of accuracy, transparency and reporting. Our collaboration with Novel Patterns brings together technology and professional services capabilities to help fund managers address these priorities and adapt to the changing needs of the industry.”About Novel Patterns: Novel Patterns is an AI-first fintech product company developing technology solutions for financial institutions across lending and investment management. Its flagship products include Genesis, an integrated investment management and fund accounting platform, and DecisionOS, an agentic AI platform for lending.Website:© 2026 Grant Thornton Bharat LLP. All rights reserved.Grant Thornton Bharat LLP is registered under the Indian Limited Liability Partnership Act (ID No. AAA-7677) with its registered office at L-41 Connaught Circus, New Delhi, 110001, India, and is a member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL), UK. The member firms of GTIL are not a worldwide partnership. GTIL and each member firm is a separate legal entity. Services are delivered independently by the member firms. GTIL is a non-practicing entity and does not provide services to clients. GTIL and its member firms are not agents of, and do not obligate, one another and are not liable for one another's acts or omissions. For further enquiries, please contact:...FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube© 2026 Grant Thornton Bharat LLP. All rights reserved.

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Novel Patterns and Grant Thornton Bharat Announce Strategic Partnership to Enable Technology-Led Fund Operations News Provided By Novel Patterns Private Limited November 18, 2026, 06:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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