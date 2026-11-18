MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New programs give technology providers, consultants and business advisors flexible ways to sell or refer Mera Work while building recurring revenue.

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mera Work, a workforce productivity platform for office, remote and hybrid teams, today announced its and, giving technology companies, consultants and business advisors new ways to work with Mera Work and introduce the platform to their customers and professional networks.The programs are designed around two different partnership models.Under the, partners can sell Mera Work to their own customers and remain involved throughout the customer relationship, from product demonstrations and sales discussions through to renewals. Mera Work supports partners with product training, demo support, sales resources, marketing materials and technical assistance.The is designed for businesses and professionals that identify relevant opportunities but prefer Mera Work to manage the sales process. Referral partners introduce prospective customers, while the Mera Work team handles the demonstration, trial and commercial discussions.Successful referral partners earn a referral commission, while partners selling directly earn their own margin on annual subscriptions. Commercial terms depend on the selected partnership model.“A growing number of organisations are looking for better ways to understand how work is happening across,. At the same time, many of those organisations rely on, when evaluating new solutions,” said,.“Our are about working with that ecosystem and giving partners a while building a - with Mera Work.”Organisations today operate across increasingly varied working environments, including office, remote and hybrid teams. This has created greater demand for clear information around working hours, attendance, productivity patterns, project effort and workforce utilisation.Mera Work brings these areas together within a single workforce productivity platform. Its capabilities include automatic time tracking, attendance and shift management, productivity analytics, application and website usage, projects and tasks, automated timesheets, dashboards and workforce reporting.The new partner programs are intended for organisations and professionals already advising businesses on technology, productivity and operational improvement.Potential partners include:. Technology solution providers. Managed service providers. System integrators. HR and workforce technology consultants. Business consultants. Digital transformation specialists. Recruitment companies. Technology advisorsPartners can register opportunities before engaging with customers. Once ownership is confirmed, Mera Work works alongside the partner during the sales process and provides lead protection for registered opportunities.Partners also receive access to product training, live demo support, sales playbooks, brochures, marketing materials and technical assistance.A dedicated partner manager supports partners with active opportunities, sales discussions, technical questions and future renewals.Because Mera Work is sold through annual subscriptions, partners can also benefit from recurring revenue opportunities as customers renew their subscriptions over time.The Referral Partner Program offers a lighter-touch alternative for professionals who identify a relevant opportunity but do not want to manage the complete sales cycle.After an introduction, the Mera Work team manages the demonstration, trial and closing process. When a referral results in a successful sale, the referral partner receives a commission according to the agreed commercial terms.This model allows consultants and advisors to create additional value from existing business relationships without having to build a dedicated software sales operation.Mera Work is a workforce productivity platform designed to help organisations understand how work happens across office, remote and hybrid teams.The platform combines time tracking, attendance, productivity insights, application and website usage, projects and tasks, automated timesheets, dashboards and reporting to help organisations improve workforce visibility and make better operational decisions.Mera Work offers a -.Technology providers, consultants and advisors interested in joining the Mera Work Partner or Referral Partner Program can learn more at:

Aditya Rajpal

Mera Work

+91 77248 83117

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Mera Work Launches Partner and Referral Programs to Expand Its Workforce Productivity Ecosystem News Provided By Aapna Infotheek Pvt Ltd November 18, 2026, 06:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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