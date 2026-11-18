EPIC enables safer, faster cleaner installs that are stronger and more beautiful.

EPIC clamps sit low below the site line, enabling sleek arrays that homeowners will love.

Enstall's Panel-Interlocking Clamps enable modules to withstand higher uplift capacities.

EPIC is an Interlocking Module-Frame-to-Mounting System Architecture That Improves PV Installation Safety, Speed and Aesthetics

- Rich Tiu, CEO, Enstall USGREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Enstall, a global leader in solar mounting and racking solutions, today announced EPIC, a new module and mounting platform developed in collaboration with leading solar module manufacturers Jinko Solar, Sirius PV USA, REC Group, Apollo Power, and Silfab Solar.EPIC creates an integrated interface between a purpose-designed feature in the module frame and Enstall's mounting technology. The result is a new installation experience designed to install safer, faster, and more beautifully. Additional benefits include reduced stress on the module and increased system strength.“EPIC is what happens when we stop thinking about modules and mounting systems as separate products, and start engineering them as one system.” said Rich Tiu, CEO of Enstall US.“Racking and panel integrations were typically exclusive agreements that limited options for installers."Tiu continues: "For decades, the industry has primarily optimized components, but the interconnection has remained largely unchanged. We saw a way to create something fundamentally better for the installer."Innovation at the InterfaceLarger modules have raised the stakes for installers. Reaching across a module to secure a clamp, often with their body weight on the glass, is a safety risk for the installer. EPIC removes these instances. The clamp connection is inside the module frame itself, an engagement that self-holds during installation, essentially a“second set of hands.”Edge-of-roof installation is improved, amplifying the safety benefits of the approach, while the elimination of top-down clamping keeps clear the array's face from exposed hardware. It's a cleaner look homeowners will notice.Collaboration Across the Solar Value ChainEPIC was developed as a multi-manufacturer platform rather than a proprietary module architecture belonging to a single company. Enstall provides the external frame interface and mounting technology while module manufacturers retain control over their unique module characteristics and frame design. Module manufacturers can focus on their own differentiated technologies, while leveraging the improved loading capabilities EPIC provides to their customers.EPIC also represents a different model for solar product development: companies from different sections of the value chain collaborating around the complete installed system rather than optimizing components independently. Together, we're driving system-level cost savings to realize a greater impact.Designed Around the InstallerA central principle behind EPIC is that solar innovation should improve not only module performance but also the experience of the people installing the system. Reduced bending, reaching, and handling of the module means reduced fatigue on the crew. EPIC rewards an experienced hand but is designed to be approachable for newer crew members. Intuitive and responsive to feel, EPIC makes training and installation quick and convenient.A Platform Built for What's NextEPIC will launch in the U.S. with the AIRE flush mounting platform from IronRidge in early 2027 and with the XR system later the same year. Enstall and EPIC module partners are working to support product availability, installer education, technical resources and distribution readiness. EPIC will be introduced at RE+ 2026. Attendees will be able to experience the installation process firsthand and compare the EPIC workflow with conventional module installation.For the solar industry, the payoffs are simple: Safer, Faster, Cleaner Installs, and a Stronger, more Beautiful System for Homeowners.These new EPIC module frames remain compatible with top-clamping systems, allowing a managed transition for installers and distributors, and non-disruptive innovation.About EnstallEnstall is the global leading provider of digital capabilities and solar PV mounting solutions for the rooftop solar sector. Operating a premium portfolio of trusted brands-including IronRidge, Esdec, PanelClaw, and Schletter-Enstall develops innovative, reliable, and easy-to-install hardware designed to accelerate the world's transition to solar energy.About IronRidgeIronRidge, an Enstall Group company, designs and manufactures structural hardware and racking systems for residential and commercial solar systems. For over 30 years, IronRidge has engineered rigorous, code-compliant, and UL-certified solar mounting platforms trusted by thousands of installers nationwide to make solar stronger.About REC GroupFounded in Norway in 1996, REC Group is an international pioneering manufacturer of premium solar panels. REC's combination of product quality, company longevity, and dependable warranty helps make the brand a leader in solar. Headquartered in Norway with operational headquarters in Singapore, REC also has regional hubs in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.About JinkoJinko Holdings Limited (NYSE: JKS), formerly JinkoSolar, is a holding company combining clean energy industrial operations and strategic investment in emerging and frontier technologies.. Through Jinko Solar Co., Ltd., the company distributes its solar modules to a diverse global utility, commercial, and residential customer base, supported by an expanding regional manufacturing network.About Sirius PVSirius PV, a subsidiary of Elin Energy, is a prominent solar module manufacturer specializing in high-performance N-type and mono-PERC panels. Utilizing state-of-the-art automated manufacturing facilities in Texas, Sirius PV delivers rigorous, AI-quality-tested modules optimized to satisfy strict U.S. Domestic Content requirements.About Apollo PowerApollo Power is an innovative energy technology company specializing in the development and production of flexible, lightweight, and glass-free solar sheets. Engineered to transform under-utilized or contoured surfaces into clean energy assets, Apollo Power provides customized solar solutions for commercial vehicle fleets, transport infrastructure, and low-load buildings worldwide.About Silfab SolarSilfab Solar is an American leader in the design and manufacture of American made, premium quality solar modules and solar cells. Silfab leverages more than 40 years of solar industry experience and best-in-class technologies to produce the highest-rated solar products for both residential and commercial applications from our fully automated locations in Washington State and South Carolina.

Angela Fryer

Enstall

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Enstall, in Collaboration with Jinko Solar, Sirius PV USA, REC Group, Apollo Power, and Silfab Solar, Introduce EPIC News Provided By IronRidge November 18, 2026, 06:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, International Organizations, Manufacturing



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