Big03

PORT HARCOURT, NIGERIA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A degree in Maritime Management Technology might seem an unexpected starting point for a recording artist and label founder. But for Onwuka Obinna Idika, known on stage as Obinna aka Bigo3, the road from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), to the stage reflects a willingness to chase a bigger vision.

Born in Aba and raised between Port Harcourt and Ahoada, he started out as a church instrumentalist. In 2022 he founded Obinna Records, launching with "Man Up," featuring Oxlade and produced by Duktorset. The follow-up, "Mind," paired production from Flobeat with co-production from Duktorset. Both tracks were mixed and mastered by STG, opening the first chapter of an independent journey.

The ambition reaches beyond releasing records. By using his own career as the blueprint, he is building the firsthand experience needed to develop the artists who will one day join the label's roster.

That builder's mindset carries into business. Obinna is Production & Operations Manager at Omega Furniture Global Resources, a bespoke furniture, interior décor and smart-home company with showrooms in Port Harcourt and Abuja, whose handcrafted Thinking Chair set now ships worldwide. He is also CEO of Oval Furniture NG, a fitted-kitchen and joinery brand.

Now, attention turns to *Abuja Fever*, his new EP, out today, 9 November 2026. The six-track project features Kcee on "Jollof," Iyanya on "Holy Father" and Blaqjerzee on "Games," alongside "Natural," "For You" and "Shuperu."

It arrives with real momentum. This year he shared the stage with Kcee at The Bragga in Enugu and appeared with Iyanya, Ycee and Zlatan at shows across Abuja. A Kcee repost and a Tunde Ednut feature carried his music to a much wider audience.

At the heart of it all is a purpose rooted in faith and possibility. Grateful to God for the journey so far, he hopes to show young Nigerians that their dreams are valid and worth pursuing.

His invitation is simple: "Go check me out. Make sure to check out my new music."

Follow Obinna aka Bigo3 on Instagram: @bigvibeso3

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The Ambition Behind Obinna Records: Big03 Releases New Album News Provided By What's Good Entertainment November 18, 2026, 06:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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