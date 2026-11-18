The November 21 event will bring creatives together to develop design proposals addressing everyday challenges in New York City, with support from Entre Reves.

NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Civic by Design will take place on November 21 at Parsons School of Design in New York, bringing together creatives from different disciplines to explore solutions to everyday challenges faced by New Yorkers. Participants will examine issues they encounter in daily life, spend 24 hours developing proposals with teammates from different disciplines, and present their ideas at Parsons.

Co-hosted by AIGA and Designpreneurs, Civic by Design aims to explore how collaboration across disciplines can contribute to addressing challenges in urban life. Through observation, discussion, and design, participants will develop proposals inspired by the experiences of people living in and navigating New York City.

Entre Reves is sponsoring the event, bringing a personal connection to the Parsons campus. The brand's founder studied photography at Parsons, where she developed an interest in telling stories through visual expression. Through photography and film, Entre Reves has also documented people pursuing their dreams, connecting creative expression with the journeys people take in their everyday lives.

The brand itself began with a practical design question: could a backpack offer the convenience of keeping one's hands free while also reflecting personal style? Its founder's first answer was a bag she made on a secondhand sewing machine. Since then, Entre Reves has explored the relationship between functionality and individual expression through its approach to bags, incorporating different textures, colors, and details into its designs.

That combination of practicality and creative expression also informs the brand's involvement in Civic by Design. Both the event and Entre Reves' design approach begin with everyday experiences and consider how creative ideas can respond to them. As part of its sponsorship, Entre Reves will provide bags for event participants. The bags carry the brand's longstanding message: "For the journey between dreams and reality."

Yale School of Management Executive Education is also among the sponsors of Civic by Design. Ahead of the event, educators from the Yale School of Management and the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) explored how people from different disciplines can work together more effectively during a workshop.

For more information about Entre Reves, please visit .

Chloe Warren

In Between Dreams Inc.

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Civic by Design to Bring Creatives Together for 24-Hour Design Challenge at Parsons News Provided By JISIKPLUS November 18, 2026, 06:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.