MENAFN - IANS) Tiruchirappalli, Nov 18 (IANS) Former Tamil Nadu BJP President, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, has urged Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay to reconsider his party's alliance with the Congress, alleging that the national party would eventually betray him.

Speaking to reporters at Tiruchirappalli airport, Tamilisai welcomed Chief Minister Vijay's stated willingness to cooperate with the BJP-led Central government for Tamil Nadu's development and welfare, describing it as a departure from the approach adopted by the previous DMK administration.

However, she questioned the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) decision to continue its political association with the Congress, claiming that the alliance would not serve Chief Minister Vijay's long-term political interests.

Dismissing speculation over a possible understanding between the BJP and the DMK, Tamilisai asserted that her party had no covert alliance with any political organisation. She maintained that the BJP remained opposed to both the DMK and the TVK.

Criticising the performance of the Vijay government, she alleged that the administration had failed to register significant achievements during its first six months in office.

“How can marks be awarded to an answer sheet on which nothing has been written?” she asked, taking a swipe at the government's performance.

Referring to the controversy surrounding the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at Thiruparankundram, Tamilisai criticised Minister Nirmal Kumar's reported opposition to the ritual.

She expressed dissatisfaction over the Supreme Court's intervention following the High Court order permitting the lighting of the lamp and voiced hope that a favourable judicial outcome would emerge.

The BJP leader also expressed concern over reports that the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation would be involved in handling TASMAC liquor bottles.

Taking exception to Chief Minister Vijay's reported use of the devotional chant 'Arohara' in connection with the Tiruchendur Soorasamharam festival, Tamilisai claimed that devotees of Lord Murugan would not accept such political gestures.

On the Cauvery water-sharing dispute, she said the Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu should recognise Tamil Nadu's legitimate entitlements.

She rejected allegations of discrimination by the BJP in interstate river water allocation and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not act against Tamil Nadu's interests.

Tamilisai also criticised a book release function involving Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, alleging that Chief Minister Vijay had not been accorded due prominence at the event. She said the Chief Minister should have boycotted the programme rather than accept what she described as disrespectful treatment.