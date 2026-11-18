MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who essays the formidable Kaleen Bhaiya in the popular crime thriller series 'Mirzapur', says playing the character comes naturally to him as he hails from Purvanchal and has grown up observing people with similar traits.

However, what continues to surprise him is the character's female fan following. The actor says he often wonders what women, including highly educated research scholars and PhD holders, find appealing about a man who is submissive in front of his wife.

“There are no particular pros or cons to playing Kaleen Bhaiya. It comes very naturally to me because I belong to Purvanchal. I have seen and met people like him. As for the other characteristics that we have developed for the character, we are familiar with those as well,” he told IANS.

The star went on to share:“Sometimes, I tend to forget things on the sets, so Gurmmeet reminds me to remain non-committal. So, there aren't really any other pros or cons.”

Pankaj spoke about the“biggest advantage” of playing Kaleen bhaiyya.

“The biggest advantage is the popularity the character has brought me. People now recognise me as Kaleen Bhaiya, whether I am at the airport or anywhere else. What surprises me even more is the female fan following.”

Pankaj said:“Whenever I meet women who are fans of Kaleen Bhaiya, I wonder what they possibly find attractive in this man. He is someone who is submissive in front of his wife! And apparently, they like that about him.”

He said:“These are well-educated women, too. I am not talking about women from villages in UP or Bihar. They are highly educated women, research scholars and even PhD holders. I sometimes feel they have completely lost their minds!”

“Mirzapur: The Movie”, which is releasing on Prime Video after its theatrical run, is made under the direction of Gurmmeet Singh, the film has been presented by Amazon MGM Studios, in collaboration with Excel Entertainment.

Jointly backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the project has been co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.

The film version of the series brought back several familiar faces in their beloved avatar, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Harshita Gaur. The cast also saw new members like Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan.