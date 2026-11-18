MENAFN - IANS) Mandya (Karnataka), Nov 18 (IANS) God has put the government to a litmus test in the form of severe drought, and has to give it the strength to overcome the challenge, Karnataka Minister for Water Resources and Mandya district in-charge, N. Cheluvarayaswamy, said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the newly-constructed Kodikempamma temple at Alisandra village near Bellur, the minister said the government would stand by farmers and work in their interest, irrespective of the difficulties faced by the state.

"God has placed us in a test through drought. What can we do against nature? Perhaps, God has tested us through drought because people cannot always be fortunate and receive good things continuously. I pray that God gives us more strength to face this drought," he said.

Cheluvarayaswamy said that people's faith and confidence in God would help protect them and keep them safe. Stressing that actions mattered more than words, he said those who merely spoke would not deliver results and that one's work should speak for itself.

"Those who only talk will not work. Our work should speak for us. God himself will reward our hard work," he said.

The minister assured that the state government would continue to work for the welfare of farmers and support them in overcoming the challenges arising from the prevailing drought situation.

He said that irrespective of the severity of the crisis, the government would remain committed to protecting the interests of the farming community, which is bearing the brunt of the adverse conditions.

Before participating in the temple inauguration ceremony, Cheluvarayaswamy inaugurated a high-mast streetlight installed in Alisandra village.

It can be noted that Karnataka has reported crop damage across about 90 per cent of farmland amid a severe drought. The state has begun releasing relief and loan support as farmers face mounting losses.

Karnataka is facing one of its worst droughts in nearly 75 years, with around 90 per cent of crops damaged across the state, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said on Wednesday. He said helping farmers through the crisis was the state government's top priority.

Parameshwara, who also holds the revenue portfolio, said 217 of Karnataka's 240 taluks had already been declared drought-hit, while ground-truthing was underway in the remaining 23. He said 10 to 15 more taluks could be added to the drought-hit list.

Around 90 per cent of crops had been damaged across Karnataka, including in irrigated areas. He added that the drought situation was especially severe in Ballari, Vijayanagara and nearby regions, he stated.

Karnataka has sought around Rs 22,000 crore in drought relief from the Centre under the NDRF norms, against an estimated total crop loss of Rs 62,000 crore.

The state government has submitted three memoranda to the Centre seeking compensation for drought-related crop losses and has sought appointments with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to personally present its case.