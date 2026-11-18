MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 18 (IANS) Tamil actor Karthi, who is also the younger brother of actor Suriya, on Wednesday penned an emotional note in the wake of the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings releasing cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni from its ranks, saying that his jersey number 7 would forever be more than just a number and that he would always be "our Thala".

Taking to his X timeline to pen the post in the wake of the announcement that Dhoni would now be taking over as the mentor of the franchise, Karthi wrote, "Fortunate to belong to a generation that witnessed a young man grow into a legend right before our eyes!"

He went on to say, "#Dhoni Saab, Number 7 will forever be more than just a number. For Chennai, it stands for countless emotions, unforgettable victories and those magical moments that made millions of us believe that it's never over until it's over."

Karthi highlighted the fact that Dhoni had inspired an entire generation, not just with his cricketing skills but also with his behaviour.

He said, "You've inspired an entire generation, not just through your game, but through your humility, grace and the way you've carried yourself both on and off the field. Wherever the journey takes you, you'll always be our Thala! Lots of love and best wishes."

Several stars from the Tamil film industry expressed gratitude to Dhoni and hailed his achievements.

Notable among those who put out posts were Dhanush and director Venkat Prabhu.

Director Venkat Prabhu, in his post on X, wrote, "Thank you for everything!! All the love!! all the memories!! All the inspiration!! farewell my cap!!! (heart symbols)."

Dhanush, in his post, told Dhoni, "Some players entertain us. Some become a part of our lives. MS Dhoni has been both. Thank you for all the memories. The game will never be quite the same without you, but I'll wait to see you on the sidelines. Thousands of youngsters have benefited from your advice and knowledge, hope it continues to inspire and fire up the upcoming generation. Farewell champion."