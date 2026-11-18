Xi Jinping Hails China-Canada Relations as Leaders Pursue Trade Deals
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping described closer relations with Canada as the right path forward during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Shenzhen on Tuesday, as the two countries moved to strengthen trade cooperation through mutual tariff reductions and additional business agreements despite mounting pressure from Washington.
“(It) serves the interests of both peoples and is conducive to world peace, stability, development and prosperity,” Xi said in remarks published by China's state-run Xinhua News Agency.
Carney also acknowledged the advantages of rebuilding bilateral relations, describing the recalibration of ties with Beijing as beneficial to citizens in both countries, according to a statement issued by his office ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen.
The diplomatic rapprochement is unfolding amid tensions with US President Donald Trump, who threatened to impose an immediate 100% tariff on Canadian imports after Carney's visit to Beijing in January. Trump also accused the Canadian leader, in a post on his Truth Social platform, of attempting to make Canada a "drop off port" for Chinese exports.
Carney's latest visit, marking his second journey to China this year, signals a significant shift in relations that had remained limited under the previous Canadian administration.
Xi emphasized that the experience of bilateral relations over the years demonstrated the importance of maintaining constructive engagement and respecting differences between the two countries.
“The development of China-Canada relations over the years has shown that mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, and seeking common ground while respecting differences are essential,” Xi said.
“China stands ready to work with Canada to further advance the new type of strategic partnership between the two countries," he added.
“(It) serves the interests of both peoples and is conducive to world peace, stability, development and prosperity,” Xi said in remarks published by China's state-run Xinhua News Agency.
Carney also acknowledged the advantages of rebuilding bilateral relations, describing the recalibration of ties with Beijing as beneficial to citizens in both countries, according to a statement issued by his office ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen.
The diplomatic rapprochement is unfolding amid tensions with US President Donald Trump, who threatened to impose an immediate 100% tariff on Canadian imports after Carney's visit to Beijing in January. Trump also accused the Canadian leader, in a post on his Truth Social platform, of attempting to make Canada a "drop off port" for Chinese exports.
Carney's latest visit, marking his second journey to China this year, signals a significant shift in relations that had remained limited under the previous Canadian administration.
Xi emphasized that the experience of bilateral relations over the years demonstrated the importance of maintaining constructive engagement and respecting differences between the two countries.
“The development of China-Canada relations over the years has shown that mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, and seeking common ground while respecting differences are essential,” Xi said.
“China stands ready to work with Canada to further advance the new type of strategic partnership between the two countries," he added.
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