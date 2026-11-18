MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 18 (IANS) A minor fire broke out at a dhaba near Kalighat Metro Station in south Kolkata on Wednesday morning, triggering panic among local residents and commuters. There were no reports of injuries or casualties.

According to local sources, the fire broke out shortly after 8 a.m. and began spreading rapidly. Residents in the area initially tried to bring the flames under control before alerting the fire brigade.

The fire department received information about the incident at 8.22 a.m. Two fire engines were immediately dispatched to the spot to tackle the blaze. Firefighters launched an operation and managed to bring the situation under control, according to the latest information available.

A fire brigade official said the cause of the fire was not immediately known. An investigation would be conducted to ascertain how the blaze started.

The incident near the busy metro station caused concern among daily commuters and local residents. There were also reports of temporary traffic congestion in the area as fire engines rushed to the spot and emergency operations got underway.

The fire is the latest in a series of incidents reported in different parts of Kolkata in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, a fire broke out in a house behind Writers' Buildings in central Kolkata. Smoke billowing from the upper floors of the building alerted local residents, who suspected a fire and informed the police and fire department. Fire engines were subsequently rushed to the spot.

After an extensive operation involving 10 fire engines, firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control. It was initially reported that the fire had broken out in a company office located inside the building.

In another incident, a fire broke out in a flat on the 28th floor of Tower No. 3 at the upscale South City residential complex in south Kolkata. Seven fire engines were deployed to control the blaze.

Earlier, in September, a warehouse storing chemicals and garment manufacturing materials caught fire in the Nawabpatti area of Chitpur in north Kolkata. Ten fire engines were pressed into service to douse the flames.

No casualties were reported in that incident as well.