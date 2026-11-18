MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 18 (IANS) The Karnataka government is preparing to revise property guidance values across the state in view of the significant increase in land prices and cost of living, Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister G. Parameshwara said.

Responding to questions on the proposed revision, Parameshwara said in Bengaluru that the government was examining the possibility of proportionately increasing guidance values across Karnataka to bring them closer to prevailing market rates and prevent revenue losses.

He said there was a considerable difference between the government-fixed guidance value and the actual market price of properties.

"For example, if the government's guidance value of an acre is Rs 5 crore, its market value may be as high as Rs 20 crore. This results in revenue loss to the government," he said.

He said the government was analysing the prevailing land values and would decide on revisions after completing the exercise. The revised guidance values would be determined region-wise, taking into account the variations in property prices across different areas.

In Bengaluru, the revision would be based on different areas within the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, while in other districts, the exercise could be undertaken at the taluk or gram panchayat level, he said.

The government is examining a proportionate revision to ensure that guidance values reflect the prevailing market conditions across the state. The final decision on the extent of the increase would be taken after the analysis is completed.

It can be noted that the Karnataka Stamps and Registration Department is in the final stages of consultations to revise property guidance values across the state, which would raise registration and stamp duty costs once approved. If approved, this would be the second increase in guidance values since the Congress government came to power in 2023.

The previous revision, implemented on October 1, 2023, had raised property guidance value by 15 per cent to 30 per cent, depending on the location.

Insiders state that currently, district-level consultations are complete, with divisional-level meetings underway before finalising the revision proposal.

It can be noted that the guidance value sets the minimum valuation floor for calculating stamp duty and registration charges. Charges apply on the higher of the negotiated property price or the official guidance value. Increases vary by area and property type, with higher-value properties and fast-growing zones seeing larger rupee increases in upfront charges.